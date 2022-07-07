Video
Thursday, 7 July, 2022, 2:30 PM
Home Countryside

Feni Judicial Magistrate Court organized a workshop

Published : Thursday, 7 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Feni Judicial Magistrate Court organized a workshop

Feni Judicial Magistrate Court organized a workshop

Feni Judicial Magistrate Court organized a workshop for its assistant employees in the town. A prize-giving ceremony was held in the conference room of District and Sessions Judge Court on Tuesday afternoon after the workshop. Judge ASM Ruhul Imran was present as chief guest while Chief Judicial Magistrate Mohammad Ataul Haque presided over the programme. Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Mohammad Osman Haider attended the function as special guest.    photo: observer


