Feni Judicial Magistrate Court organized a workshop for its assistant employees in the town. A prize-giving ceremony was held in the conference room of District and Sessions Judge Court on Tuesday afternoon after the workshop. Judge ASM Ruhul Imran was present as chief guest while Chief Judicial Magistrate Mohammad Ataul Haque presided over the programme. Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Mohammad Osman Haider attended the function as special guest. photo: observer