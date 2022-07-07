Worker dies falling from building in Bhola

BHOLA, July 6: A construction worker died after falling from the rooftop of an under-construction building in Borhanuddin Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Md Solaiman, 25, son of Abdul Malek, a resident of Fakirhat Bazar area in the upazila.

Local sources said Solaiman slipped down to the ground from a two-storey building of Fakirhat Bazar in the afternoon while working on the rooftop, which left him critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and took him to Borhanuddin Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the youth dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Officer-in-Charge of Borhanuddin Police Station Shahin Fakir confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.













