Man crushed under train in Khulna

A man was crushed under a train in Khulna City on Sunday night.

The deceased was identified as Mozammel Haque, 58, a resident of Dighalia Upazila of Khulna District. He worked as a night guard of Daulatpur Bazar.

Police and local sources said a Dhaka-bound train hit Mozammel in Daulatpur Bazar area at around 10 pm when he was passing through the railway line, which left him critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Khulna Medical College Hospital (KMCH), where the on-duty doctor declared the man dead. Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the KMCH morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge of Khulna Railway Police Station Md Khabir Ahmed confirmed the incident.












