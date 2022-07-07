Video
Thursday, 7 July, 2022
Home Countryside

Two ‘commit suicide’ in Chattogram, Joypurhat

Published : Thursday, 7 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondents

Two women have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in two districts- Chattogram and Joypurhat, in two days.
CHATTOGRAM: A housewife has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Bandar Police Station (PS) area in the city on Tuesday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Fatema Begum, 35. She was the wife of Monir Hossain, a resident of Kalsi Dighirpar area of the city.
Local and the deceased's family sources said Fatema Begum has committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling fan of her bedroom in the house due to a quarrel with her husband at around 3pm on Tuesday.
Being informed, police have recovered the body from the scene and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an     autopsy.
Officer-in-Charge of Bandar PS Jahedul Kabir confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this connection.
JOYPURHAT: A housewife, who drank poison along with her four family members in Panchbibi Upazila of the district, died at Joypurhat District Adhunik Hospital on Monday.
The deceased was identified as Rahima, 25. She was the wife of Shahanur Alam, a resident of Ratanpur Village in Panchbibi Upazila of the district.
Local and the deceased's family sources said Rahima was not happy with her husband. The couple often locked into altercations over various issues.
Following this, she along with four other family members drank poison in the morning.
Sensing the matter, locals rescued them and rushed them to Joypurhat District Adhunik Hospital.
Later on, Rahima succumbed to her injuries at the hospital while undergoing treatment, said Rahima's cousin Mokles.
The admitted patients who took poison along with Rahima are Israt Jahan, 17, Sumon, 22, Sadia Akhter, 18, and Murad, 19.
Residential Medical Officer of Joypurhat District Adhunik Hospital Dr Shahid Hossain confirmed the incident.


