10 found dead in 8 districts

A total of people including four minor children and two women have been found dead in separate incidents in eight districts- Mymensingh, Bandarban, Cox's Bazar, Munshiganj, Kurigram, Bhola, Habiganj and Chattogram, in four days.

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: Police recovered the half-decomposed body of a young man from the Brahmaputra River in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon.

The deceased was identified as Nijamul Islam Bappi, son of Nazrul Islam, a resident of Dhalaiman Village under Trishal Upazila of the district.

Police sources said locals spotted the body floating in the Brahmaputra River at around 12pm and later, informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

It was learnt that Vappi went missing two days back.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) (Investigation) of Pagla Police Station (PS) Sumon Chandra Roy confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this connection.

BANDARBAN: Police recovered the throat-slit body of a motorcycle driver in Lama Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Shafiqul Quader, 18, son of Md Yunus, a resident of Prodhan Jiri area in the upazila.

Police and local sources said miscreants rented Shafiqul's motorcycle for ride on Monday night.

Later on, they hacked the motorcycle driver to death in Basuripara area at one stage of the riding.

After that, the miscreants fled the scene along with the motorcycle.

Locals spotted the throat-slit body of the motor cycle drive in the upazila and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene on Tuesday morning and sent it to Bandarban Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to arrest those involved in the killing.

Lama PS OC Mohammad Shahidul Islam Chowdhury confirmed the incident.

COX'S BAZAR: The bodies of two minor children, who went missing on Monday afternoon in the tidal water in Kutubdiapara under Cox's Bazar Municipality, have been washed ashore on beach.

Police with the help of local people recovered the bodies which were found floating at Daibetic and Najirertek points on the beach early Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Md Jayed, 5, son of Mufiz Alam; and Ritad, 6, son of Mohammad Ali.

The children went missing in the tidal water at around 3pm on Monday. Later early Tuesday, the bodies were found in floating condition at two different points.

Locals spotted the body and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scenes.

SREENAGAR, MUNSHIGANJ: Police recovered the body of a trader from his shop in Sreenagar Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Mamun Sheikh, 43, son of Shawkat Ali, hailed from Lohajang Upazila in the district.

Police sources said they recovered the body from the shop in Dogachi Bazar at around 9:30 am.

Sreenagar PS OC Aminul Islam said the body was found lying on the floor inside the shop.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Munshiganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Besides, an injury mark was also found behind the head of the body, he added.

Police initially assumed that Mamun might have fallen to the floor after breaking the roof while attempted to commit suicide.

However, mentioning a quarrel between Mamun and his wife for a long time, the family members of the deceased said the death is mysterious.

OC Aminul Islam said details of the death would be revealed after getting the autopsy report.

FULBARI, KURIGRAM: Two minor children, who went missing in the Nilkomol River in Fulbari Upazila of the district, have been found dead on Sunday noon.

The deceased were identified as Parvin, 5, and Shakibur, 5, children of Rahich Uddin and Samina Begum, residents of Pashchim Sukhati Village in Nageshwari Upazila of the district.

Local and the deceased's family sources said the children along with their parents were entering the country from Hariana in India through Fulbari border on Friday night.

At one stage, members of Border Security Force chased them.

The minors were jumped into the Nilkomol River, and went missing there while cross the river by swimming.

Later on, locals spotted their floating bodies in the river in Pashchim Dharmapur area under Kashipur Union in Fulbari Upazila at noon and informed Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB).

Being informed, BGB members from 192 Battalion Seoti-1 Camp and Sahebganj police recovered the bodies at around 1:30pm.

Lalmonirhat 15 Battalion BGB's Kashipur Camp Company Commander Subedar Kabir Hossain confirmed the incident.

LALMOHAN, BHOLA: A mentally-imbalanced woman was found dead in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 60, could not be known immediately.

Local sources said the woman had been roaming around the Hospital Road area in the municipal town for the last four to five days.

Later on, her body was found in front of Hazi Zulfikar Mia Super Market on Sunday afternoon.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Bhola Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, the law enforcers are trying to identify the deceased.

Lalmohan PS OC (Investigation) Enayet Hossain confirmed the incident.

HABIGANJ: Police recovered the body of a man severed with its head from a pond in Shayestaganj Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Qadar Ali, son of Marfat Ullah, a resident of Jangal Bahula Village under Shayestaganj Municipality.

Police sources said locals spotted the body of Qadar Ali severed with its head floating in a pond at Daudnagar in the upazila at around 10am and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Habiganj General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Shayestaganj PS OC Ajay Chandra Dev confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.

CHATTOGRAM: Police recovered the body of a woman from Pahartali PS area in the district on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Rehnuma Ferdous, wife of Nawshadul Amin. Nawshadul Amin is the son of Nurul Amin, councillor of Saraipara Ward No. 12 under Pahartali PS.

However, police arrested Nawshadul Amin over allegations of killing his wife on Saturday night.

Prior to the arrest, police recovered the body of Rehnuma Ferdous, from Nurul Amin's house on the same day.

Rehnuma's family has alleged that the deceased was killed in a planned way.

"They (Nurul Amin's family) are saying that my daughter committed suicide, which is nothing but a drama," said Tareq Imtiaz, father of the deceased.

Tareq filed a case accusing Nawshadul and his mother for the killing with Pahartali PS, based on which the arrest was made, said its OC Mostafizur Rahman.

"We will ask the court to take Nawshadul into remand," the OC added.













