Madaripur Press Club gets new body

MADARIPUR, July 6: The new executive committee of Madaripur Press Club was formed on Monday night.Shahjahan Khan and Monir Hossain Bilash have been made president and general secretary respectively.The other office-bearers are: Vice-presidents- Jahirul Islam Khan and Ayesha Siddiqa Akashi; Joint GSs- Farid Hossain Mupti, Mehedu Hasan and Masudur Rahman Sarder; Treasurer- Abdulla Al Mamun; Organizing Secretary- Ajay Kundu; Office Secretary- Arifur Rahman Molla; Women Affairs Secretary- Sabrin Jerin; Literature, Culture and Sports Affairs Secretary - Arifur Rahman; and Executive Member- Sanjay Karmaker.