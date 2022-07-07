Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 7 July, 2022, 2:29 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Monsoon rains kill 77 in Pakistan

Published : Thursday, 7 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 280

ISLAMABAD, July 6: At least 77 people have died in monsoon rains lashing Pakistan, the country's climate change minister said Wednesday, warning more heavier-than-usual downpours lay ahead.
"For me, it's a national tragedy," Sherry Rehman told a news conference in the capital, adding the toll was taken from June 14, when the monsoon started.
"When people die like that, it's not a small thing... It is just the beginning. We have to prepare for it."
Most of the deaths were in the southwestern province of Balochistan, where 39 people drowned or were electrocuted by downed power lines.
The monsoon, which usually lasts from June to September, is essential for irrigating crops and replenishing lakes and dams across the Indian subcontinent, but each year also brings a wave of destruction.
Poorly built homes across Pakistan -- particularly in rural areas -- are prone to collapse in floods, which also destroy huge tracts of prime farmland.
The worst floods of recent times were in 2010 -- covering almost a fifth of the country's landmass -- killing nearly 2,000 people and displacing 20 million.
Pakistan is the eighth most vulnerable country to extreme weather caused by climate change, according to the Global Climate Risk Index compiled by environmental NGO Germanwatch.
"One day you have drought and next morning you are expecting flash flood... so you can see how serious the situation is in Pakistan", Rehman said.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
India's 'bulldozer justice' flattens Muslim dissent
Monsoon rains kill 77 in Pakistan
Lavrov calls for efforts to protect international laws
Bankrupt Sri Lanka asks Putin for fuel, tourists
Boris Johnson on the brink as ministers quit
Vehicles drive through flooded street
Finland, Sweden sign to join NATO but need ratification
UK to stay out of EU and its institutions under Labour: Leader


Latest News
The US sanctions tantamount to violation of human rights: PM
One more electrocuted while switching on water pump in Kurigram
4-day office Eid holiday from tomorrow
Lightning strike kills farmer in Rajshahi
Record supply of local sacrificial animals in Rangpur
Vehicles' pressure created 25-km tailback on Dhaka-Tangail highway
40 held in anti-drug drives in city
Boy 'commits suicide' in Noakhali
COVID outbreak hits Sri Lanka on eve of Australia Test
Minor child drowns in Brahmanbaria
Most Read News
New UK finance minister inherits faltering economy, soaring inflation
Ajmer Sharif cleric held over 'incendiary remarks' against Nupur Sharma
Johnson faces parliamentary inquisition after top ministers quit
Switzerland warns against handover of frozen Russian assets to Ukraine
Members of several motorbike platforms form a human chain
PM urges all to be frugal in power use
The sustainability of ocean: Protector needs protection
Earning $52 billion from export is encouraging
Padma Bridge takes Bangladesh image to new height
UK crisis deepens as 2 more ministers resign
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft