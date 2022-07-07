Video
Nadal tires of Wimbledon body talk as Kyrgios plays under new cloud

Published : Thursday, 7 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 269

Spain's Rafael Nadal (R) is congratulated by Netherlands' Botic Van De Zandschulp after their round of 16 men's singles tennis match on the eighth day of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 4, 2022. photo: AFP

Spain's Rafael Nadal (R) is congratulated by Netherlands' Botic Van De Zandschulp after their round of 16 men's singles tennis match on the eighth day of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 4, 2022. photo: AFP

LONDON, JULY 6: Rafael Nadal has shrugged off new concerns over his fitness as he targets a place in an eighth Wimbledon semi-final on Wednesday while Nick Kyrgios plays in the shadow of fresh controversy.
In Nadal's last-16 clash against Botic van de Zandschulp, the 36-year-old had strapping across his abdomen.
Only last month, he won a 14th French Open with his troublesome left foot anaesthetised.
"I'm a little bit tired to talk about my body, all the issues that I am having," said 22-time Grand Slam title winner Nadal who has never lost a Wimbledon quarter-final.
"I prefer to not talk about that now. For the moment I am healthy enough to keep going and fight for the things that I want."
Nadal is halfway to the first calendar Grand Slam by a man since Rod Laver in 1969.
On Wednesday, he will seek to reach the semi-finals for the eighth time when he faces in-form Taylor Fritz.
The American is in the last eight of a Slam for the first time and has yet to drop a set. He warmed up for Wimbledon by claiming the grasscourt title at Eastbourne.
The 24-year-old defeated Nadal in the Indian Wells Masters final earlier this year when the Spaniard was suffering from a cracked rib.
That defeat ended his 20-match win streak and forced him to take a six-week rest before the clay court season.
Waiting in the semi-final will be either Australian Nick Kyrgios or Chile's Cristian Garin.    -AFP


