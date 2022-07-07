Video
latest
Home Sports

National School Football

Chomir Uddin School and College wins trophy

Published : Thursday, 7 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 298
Sports Reporter

Chomir Uddin School and College wins trophy

Chomir Uddin School and College wins trophy

Riding on a loner of striker Nayeem Islam, Chomir Uddin School and College from Nilphamari beat Benapole Secondary School from Jashore in the final and became the champion of the National School Football championship on Wednesday in Dhaka.
Nayeem netted the match-winning goal in the 10th minute of the match. The rest of the match was full of fruitless attempts from both sides.
Saidur Rahman Ratul from Benapole Secondary School was awarded the best player of the tournament. Jilkot Hossain of Nilphamari was adjudged the player of the final while Shourob Shorkar from Arun Chondro High School from Noakhali was named the best custodian of the event. Nayeem Islam became the top scorer of the tournament for scoring the highest seven goals.
The Fair play trophy was given to Ali Edris High School from Habiganj.
"Nilphamari or Jashore, where will the trophy go?" - was the question echoed from corner to corner of the town before the final.
Chomir Uddin School and College from Nilphamari came to play the final for the first time after managing to win its fourth semi-final. The team failed its three previous attempts to survive the semis before. On the other hand, Benapole High School from the district of Jashore confirmed the final for the first time. So, whoever was going to win was also to be the first-time champion of the event.
The result was unpredictable as both the opponents had shown great performances in their previous matches. And that was why the question arise 'Who will succeed in the end?' could only be answered through the final played at the Historic Paltan Ground in Dhaka on Wednesday.
Although it was a football event for the children, the rules, settings, and everything were just like for the adults. Therefore, the excitement of the final was sky-high for all, the players, and their fans.
Before the final round, the first round of the national school football was held in May with the participation of 51 school teams from 51 districts of the country. The matches took place at 8 separate venues.
The final round started on 28 June at the Outer Stadium, Paltan with the participation of the champions from the eight venues. Now, the football competition among the country's top school football teams will come to an end with the final on the day.










« PreviousNext »

