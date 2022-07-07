Bangladesh fined for slow over rate

The ICC fined Bangladesh for slow over rate during the 2nd T20i match on June 3 against West Indies in Dominica. 20 per cent of their match fee will be deducted as Bangladesh were found to bowl one over less within the scheduled time.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

On-field umpires Leslie Reifer Junior and Nigel Duguid, third umpire Gregory Brathwaite and fourth umpire Patrick Gustard leveled the charge as Richie Richardson of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Bangladesh were ruled to be one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.











