

Walton-BSJA sports carnival ends in festivity









The curtain of the Walton-BSJA Sports Carnival -2022 downed amidst festivity. The event was organised by the Bangladesh Sports Journalists Association (BSJA). Freelancer Mahbub Alam Khan became the best performer with 10 points securing two gold and as many silver medals. More than 50 professional journalists took part in the seven disciplines of the carnival. 18 participants shared 40 medals of 11 events. BSJA President ATM Saidujjaman and the Senior Executive Director of Walton Hightech Industries Ltd. FM Iqbal Bin Anowar Don handed over the prizes among the winners on Wednesday at the National Handball Stadium. Handball Federation GS Asadujjaman Kohinoor, Swimming Federation GS MB Saif, Table Tennis Federation vice-president Khondokar Hasan Munier, tournament committee convener Raihan Al Mughni and member secretary Md. Robiul Islam were present during the prize distribution ceremony. photo: BSJA