Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 7 July, 2022, 2:27 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Bangladesh tour of West Indies 2022

Tigers desperate to square series, Carribean to sweep cleanly

Published : Thursday, 7 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 288
Sports Reporter

Members of the Bangladesh team stand at attention for the playing of the national anthem during the first T20I between West Indies and Bangladesh at Windsor Park in Roseau, Dominica, on July 02, 2022. photo: AFP

Members of the Bangladesh team stand at attention for the playing of the national anthem during the first T20I between West Indies and Bangladesh at Windsor Park in Roseau, Dominica, on July 02, 2022. photo: AFP

The 3rd and the last of the three-match T20i bilateral series between visiting Bangladesh and hosts West Indies is going to held today at Province Stadium in Guyana. Both the hosts and guests are frantic to win the game.
The match commences at 11:30pm (BST).
The series starter was abandoned due to persistent rain and the hosts took 1-0 lead winning the following one by 35 runs.
Bangladesh showed their regular batting feat chasing a mammoth 194-run's target. Shakib Al Hasan was the exceptional, who scored unbeaten 68 to close the margin.
The problem with the opening pair is seemingly an everlasting for the men in red and green. They are yet to find the right men there. Bangladesh however, are possible to play with the previous playing eleven and hence, Liton can be seen once again to pair with Anamul Haque. Both the wicketkeeper batter is yet to prove their T20i calibre.
Shakib is at three followed by the names like Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain Dhrubo and Nurul Hasan Shohan and either of Mehidy Hasan and Sheikh Mahedi.
Among Bangladesh batters none could contribute with the bat but Shakib. Afif played as expected in the 2nd match while Shohan had a cameo in the 1st match that suspended. So, top players like Mahmudullah, Liton and Anamul need to perform with the bat in order to escape the whitewash.
Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman and Shoriful Islam are the three quick to deliver the ball.
West Indies on the contrary, are in good rhythm with both bat and the ball. Brandon King, skipper Nicholas Pooran, Shamarh Brooks, Kyle Mayers and Rovman Powell all are in good forms. Stormy 61 off 28 from the bat of Powell backed by 57 off 43 from King helped west Indies to post the gigantic figure of 193 in the 2nd match at the Windsor Park.
Akael Hossein, Obed McCoy, Oden Smith, Romario Shephard and Hayden Walsh had been effective with the ball in both the matches.
The weather forecast shows no interruption in the game as the wickets in Guyana helps batters alongside carry and pace for pacers. Toss winning sides must prefer to bat first and post a defendable total.







« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Flawed genius Nick Kyrgios 'comfortable' with himself
Nadal tires of Wimbledon body talk as Kyrgios plays under new cloud
Chomir Uddin School and College wins trophy
Sri Lanka spin reinforcements for Australia showdown
NZ women cricketers win 'landmark' equal pay agreement
Bangladesh fined for slow over rate
Walton-BSJA sports carnival ends in festivity
Mustafizur emphasizes on to control economy rate


Latest News
The US sanctions tantamount to violation of human rights: PM
One more electrocuted while switching on water pump in Kurigram
4-day office Eid holiday from tomorrow
Lightning strike kills farmer in Rajshahi
Record supply of local sacrificial animals in Rangpur
Vehicles' pressure created 25-km tailback on Dhaka-Tangail highway
40 held in anti-drug drives in city
Boy 'commits suicide' in Noakhali
COVID outbreak hits Sri Lanka on eve of Australia Test
Minor child drowns in Brahmanbaria
Most Read News
New UK finance minister inherits faltering economy, soaring inflation
Ajmer Sharif cleric held over 'incendiary remarks' against Nupur Sharma
Johnson faces parliamentary inquisition after top ministers quit
Switzerland warns against handover of frozen Russian assets to Ukraine
Members of several motorbike platforms form a human chain
PM urges all to be frugal in power use
The sustainability of ocean: Protector needs protection
Earning $52 billion from export is encouraging
Padma Bridge takes Bangladesh image to new height
UK crisis deepens as 2 more ministers resign
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft