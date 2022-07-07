Tigers desperate to square series, Carribean to sweep cleanly



Members of the Bangladesh team stand at attention for the playing of the national anthem during the first T20I between West Indies and Bangladesh at Windsor Park in Roseau, Dominica, on July 02, 2022. photo: AFP

The match commences at 11:30pm (BST).

The series starter was abandoned due to persistent rain and the hosts took 1-0 lead winning the following one by 35 runs.

Bangladesh showed their regular batting feat chasing a mammoth 194-run's target. Shakib Al Hasan was the exceptional, who scored unbeaten 68 to close the margin.

The problem with the opening pair is seemingly an everlasting for the men in red and green. They are yet to find the right men there. Bangladesh however, are possible to play with the previous playing eleven and hence, Liton can be seen once again to pair with Anamul Haque. Both the wicketkeeper batter is yet to prove their T20i calibre.

Shakib is at three followed by the names like Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain Dhrubo and Nurul Hasan Shohan and either of Mehidy Hasan and Sheikh Mahedi.

Among Bangladesh batters none could contribute with the bat but Shakib. Afif played as expected in the 2nd match while Shohan had a cameo in the 1st match that suspended. So, top players like Mahmudullah, Liton and Anamul need to perform with the bat in order to escape the whitewash.

Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman and Shoriful Islam are the three quick to deliver the ball.

West Indies on the contrary, are in good rhythm with both bat and the ball. Brandon King, skipper Nicholas Pooran, Shamarh Brooks, Kyle Mayers and Rovman Powell all are in good forms. Stormy 61 off 28 from the bat of Powell backed by 57 off 43 from King helped west Indies to post the gigantic figure of 193 in the 2nd match at the Windsor Park.

Akael Hossein, Obed McCoy, Oden Smith, Romario Shephard and Hayden Walsh had been effective with the ball in both the matches.

The weather forecast shows no interruption in the game as the wickets in Guyana helps batters alongside carry and pace for pacers. Toss winning sides must prefer to bat first and post a defendable total.











The 3rd and the last of the three-match T20i bilateral series between visiting Bangladesh and hosts West Indies is going to held today at Province Stadium in Guyana. Both the hosts and guests are frantic to win the game.The match commences at 11:30pm (BST).The series starter was abandoned due to persistent rain and the hosts took 1-0 lead winning the following one by 35 runs.Bangladesh showed their regular batting feat chasing a mammoth 194-run's target. Shakib Al Hasan was the exceptional, who scored unbeaten 68 to close the margin.The problem with the opening pair is seemingly an everlasting for the men in red and green. They are yet to find the right men there. Bangladesh however, are possible to play with the previous playing eleven and hence, Liton can be seen once again to pair with Anamul Haque. Both the wicketkeeper batter is yet to prove their T20i calibre.Shakib is at three followed by the names like Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain Dhrubo and Nurul Hasan Shohan and either of Mehidy Hasan and Sheikh Mahedi.Among Bangladesh batters none could contribute with the bat but Shakib. Afif played as expected in the 2nd match while Shohan had a cameo in the 1st match that suspended. So, top players like Mahmudullah, Liton and Anamul need to perform with the bat in order to escape the whitewash.Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman and Shoriful Islam are the three quick to deliver the ball.West Indies on the contrary, are in good rhythm with both bat and the ball. Brandon King, skipper Nicholas Pooran, Shamarh Brooks, Kyle Mayers and Rovman Powell all are in good forms. Stormy 61 off 28 from the bat of Powell backed by 57 off 43 from King helped west Indies to post the gigantic figure of 193 in the 2nd match at the Windsor Park.Akael Hossein, Obed McCoy, Oden Smith, Romario Shephard and Hayden Walsh had been effective with the ball in both the matches.The weather forecast shows no interruption in the game as the wickets in Guyana helps batters alongside carry and pace for pacers. Toss winning sides must prefer to bat first and post a defendable total.