Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 7 July, 2022, 2:27 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Dhaka’s air improves to moderate level

Scores 81on AQI

Published : Thursday, 7 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 265
Staff Correspondent

Dhaka's air quality has turned 'moderate' due to the monsoon rain across the country, according to the Air Quality Index (AQI).
With an air quality index (AQI) score of 76 at 9.30am on Wednesday, the metropolis ranked 19th in the list of world cities with the worst air quality.
Pakistan's Lahore, India's Delhi and Peru's Lima occupied the first three spots in the list, with AQI scores of 185, 160 and 157, respectively.
An AQI between 101 and 200 is considered 'unhealthy', particularly for sensitive groups.
Similarly, an AQI between 201 and 300 is said to be 'poor', while a reading of 301 to 400 is considered 'hazardous', posing serious health risks to residents.
AQI, an index for reporting daily air quality, is used by government agencies to inform people how clean or polluted the air of a certain city is and what associated health effects might be a concern for them.
In Bangladesh, the AQI is based on five criteria pollutants-Particulate Matter (PM10 and PM2.5), NO2, CO, SO2 and Ozone.
Dhaka has long been grappling with air pollution issues. Its air quality usually turns unhealthy in winter and improves during the monsoon.
A report by the Department of Environment (DoE) and the World Bank in March 2019 pointed out that the three main sources of air pollution in Dhaka "are brick kilns, fumes from vehicles and dust from construction sites".



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dhaka’s air improves to moderate level
Writ filed seeking probe into  Tk 12cr legal fee taking
32 more dengue patients hospitalised
Two diplomats to get Bangabandhu Medal for excellence today
4 killed in road accidents in Dinajpur
Construction of Karnaphuli Rail-cum-Road Bridge to begin in December
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurates the country's first university
SSC exams date after textbook distribution in flood-hit areas: Dipu


Latest News
The US sanctions tantamount to violation of human rights: PM
One more electrocuted while switching on water pump in Kurigram
4-day office Eid holiday from tomorrow
Lightning strike kills farmer in Rajshahi
Record supply of local sacrificial animals in Rangpur
Vehicles' pressure created 25-km tailback on Dhaka-Tangail highway
40 held in anti-drug drives in city
Boy 'commits suicide' in Noakhali
COVID outbreak hits Sri Lanka on eve of Australia Test
Minor child drowns in Brahmanbaria
Most Read News
New UK finance minister inherits faltering economy, soaring inflation
Ajmer Sharif cleric held over 'incendiary remarks' against Nupur Sharma
Johnson faces parliamentary inquisition after top ministers quit
Switzerland warns against handover of frozen Russian assets to Ukraine
Members of several motorbike platforms form a human chain
PM urges all to be frugal in power use
The sustainability of ocean: Protector needs protection
Earning $52 billion from export is encouraging
Padma Bridge takes Bangladesh image to new height
UK crisis deepens as 2 more ministers resign
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft