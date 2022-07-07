Writ filed seeking probe into  Tk 12cr legal fee taking

A writ petition was filed with the High Court (HC) seeking investigation into allegations of taking Tk12 crore as legal fees by Supreme Court lawyer Advocate Yousuf Ali from the sacked workers of Grameen Telecom for the settlement of the cases.

Barrister Mohammad Ashraful Islam filed the writ petition with the related branch of the HC on Wednesday.

Parliament Secretariat Secretary, Chairman and Secretary of Bangladesh Bar Council and Advocate Yousuf Ali have been made respondents in the petition.

Earlier on June 30, the High Court recalled a case that had been withdrawn by the 'Grameen Telecom Union of Workers and Employees' who had filed the case against Grameen Telecom, an organisation owned by Nobel laureate Professor Muhammad Yunus.

The HC bench of Justice Muhammad Khurshid Alam Sarkar issued the order after an allegation has been raised that the case was settled through compromise in exchange of Tk 25 crore and lawyer took Tk 12 crore as legal fees.

During the hearing on the case, the HC bench said that the case has been recalled as there is the evidence of transaction of the amount among lawyers and leaders of the 'Grameen Telecom Union of Workers and Employees'. The employees' lawyers were biased in exchange of money and the employees were forced to settle the case through compromise, said the court. The higher court asked both parties to submit statement regarding the due payments of the employees of the Grameen Telecom.

The court also asked the parties to submit the relevant documents of the dealings in the court before August 2. Lawyers of both the parties were asked to appear before the court on that day with the documents.

The allegation of settling the case through compromise in exchange of money has been raised against the petitioners' lawyers and some leaders of the Grameen Telecom Union of Workers and Employees.

Among them, Md Yousuf Ali, a lawyer of Grameen Telecom employees and a BNP leader of Natore, Jafrul Hasan Sharif, another lawyer of the employees, Md Kamruzzaman, President of Grameen Telecom Union of Workers and Employees, Firoz Mahmud Hasan, General Secretary of the organisation and Md Mainul Islam, representative of the organisation.

Expressing surprise for taking Tk 12 crore by a lawyer of the case, the court said that here is no lawyer, not only in Bangladesh but also in this subcontinent, who can take fee at Tk 120 million (12 crore) in a case.

It was alleged lawyer Md Yousuf Ali only took Tk 12 crore, while the rest amount was transected among another lawyer and the union leaders. All the cases filed by the 'Grameen Telecom Union of Workers and Employees' against Professor Muhammad Yunus and his organisation had been withdrawn from different courts after the parties reached in settlement over the claim of the employees.

More than 110 cases were filed against Dr Yunus and Grameen Telecom by the members of the 'Grameen Telecom Union of Workers and Employees' over their claim, said Barrister Mustafizur Rahman Khan.











