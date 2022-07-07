Video
Thursday, 7 July, 2022
32 more dengue patients hospitalised

Published : Thursday, 7 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 255

Thirty-two new dengue patients were hospitalised in 24 hours till Wednesday morning as cases are on the rise in Bangladesh.
All the new patients were hospitalised in Dhaka division, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). As many as 149 dengue patients, including 136 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.
The dengue cases are rising in the capital allegedly due to insufficient measures taken by the two Dhaka city corporations for preventing mosquito-borne diseases like dengue.


