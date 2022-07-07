Video
Two diplomats to get Bangabandhu Medal for excellence today

Published : Thursday, 7 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 260
Diplomatic Correspondent

Bangladesh Ambassador to Poland Sultana Laila Hossain and Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Ito Naoki will be honoured with "Bangabandhu Medal for Diplomatic Excellence" for their significant contributions.
The awards will be handed over on Thursday when the newly- constructed eight-storey building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will formally be inaugurated, a Foreign Ministry release said on Wednesday.
Sultana has played an important role in dealing with exodus of hundreds of Bangladeshis in one of the largest migration crisis in Europe, following the war between Russia and Ukraine in February.
Ambassador Naoki will be honoured for playing an important role in boosting bilateral relationship with Bangladesh on all fronts.


