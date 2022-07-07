4 killed in road accidents in Dinajpur

DINAJPUR, Jul 7: At least four people have been killed in two separate road accidents in Dinajpur ahead of the Eid-ul-Azha holidays.

Krishna Roy, Sub-Inspector of Kotwali Police Station said in Dinajpur town, three members of a family died when an oil tanker ploughed into a motorcycle around 5:30am on Wednesday.

The victims have been identified as Faima Begum, 35, wife of madrasa teacher Md Hossain, their 13-year-old daughter Fahima Akter and 18-month-old son Nasirullah.

Hossain has been admitted to the M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital in critical condition.

The family was travelling to Hossain's village home in Bholahaat Upazila of Chapainawabganj on a motorcycle to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha when they met with the accident, according to the police. The driver of the oil tanker fled the scene after the incident. Police are trying to track the vehicle down. The bodies were sent to the hospital's morgue for autopsies.

Meanwhile, another motorcycle rider, Shahidur Rahman, died after a bus hit his two-wheeler on the Dinajpur-Birganj Road around 8:00am, said Birganj Police chief Subrata Kumar Sarker. The victim worked at the land office at Mostafapur in Parbatipur Upazila.

Shahidur was on his way to Parbatipur from Birganj when the accident occurred. His body has also been sent to the hospital for an autopsy.











