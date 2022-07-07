Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 7 July, 2022, 2:27 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

4 killed in road accidents in Dinajpur

Published : Thursday, 7 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 262
Our Correspondent

DINAJPUR, Jul 7: At least four people have been killed in two separate road accidents in Dinajpur ahead of the Eid-ul-Azha holidays.
Krishna Roy, Sub-Inspector of  Kotwali Police Station said in Dinajpur town, three members of a family died when an oil tanker ploughed into a motorcycle around 5:30am on Wednesday.
The victims have been identified as Faima Begum, 35, wife of madrasa teacher Md Hossain, their 13-year-old daughter Fahima Akter and 18-month-old son Nasirullah.
Hossain has been admitted to the M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital in critical condition.
The family was travelling to Hossain's village home in Bholahaat Upazila of Chapainawabganj on a motorcycle to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha when they met with the accident, according to the police. The driver of the oil tanker fled the scene after the incident. Police are trying to track the vehicle down. The bodies were sent to the hospital's morgue for autopsies.
Meanwhile, another motorcycle rider, Shahidur Rahman, died after a bus hit his two-wheeler on the Dinajpur-Birganj Road around 8:00am, said Birganj Police chief Subrata Kumar Sarker. The victim worked at the land office at Mostafapur in Parbatipur Upazila.
Shahidur was on his way to Parbatipur from Birganj when the accident occurred. His body has also been sent to the hospital for an autopsy.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dhaka’s air improves to moderate level
Writ filed seeking probe into  Tk 12cr legal fee taking
32 more dengue patients hospitalised
Two diplomats to get Bangabandhu Medal for excellence today
4 killed in road accidents in Dinajpur
Construction of Karnaphuli Rail-cum-Road Bridge to begin in December
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurates the country's first university
SSC exams date after textbook distribution in flood-hit areas: Dipu


Latest News
The US sanctions tantamount to violation of human rights: PM
One more electrocuted while switching on water pump in Kurigram
4-day office Eid holiday from tomorrow
Lightning strike kills farmer in Rajshahi
Record supply of local sacrificial animals in Rangpur
Vehicles' pressure created 25-km tailback on Dhaka-Tangail highway
40 held in anti-drug drives in city
Boy 'commits suicide' in Noakhali
COVID outbreak hits Sri Lanka on eve of Australia Test
Minor child drowns in Brahmanbaria
Most Read News
New UK finance minister inherits faltering economy, soaring inflation
Ajmer Sharif cleric held over 'incendiary remarks' against Nupur Sharma
Johnson faces parliamentary inquisition after top ministers quit
Switzerland warns against handover of frozen Russian assets to Ukraine
Members of several motorbike platforms form a human chain
PM urges all to be frugal in power use
The sustainability of ocean: Protector needs protection
Earning $52 billion from export is encouraging
Padma Bridge takes Bangladesh image to new height
UK crisis deepens as 2 more ministers resign
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft