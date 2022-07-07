Video
SSC exams date after textbook distribution in flood-hit areas: Dipu

Published : Thursday, 7 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 298
Staff Correspondent

Two weeks after distribution of textbooks among the students in the flood-hit districts, the date of the postponed Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations will be announced said Education Minister Dipu Moni on Wednesday.
There have been extensive damages due to the recent devastating flood and it was not possible to save the textbooks in the flood area, she told the reporters at the Secretariat.
"We need to ascertain how many books will be needed in these areas first. If necessary we will print textbooks."
Once the distribution of books is completed, the students need a little time to prepare themselves for the exams, she added.
The SSC and its equivalent examinations, under all the education boards scheduled to begin on 19 June, were postponed due to the flood situation in the country on 17 June.
About the rapid surge of Covid-19, the minister said if they can vaccinate the students below 12, they will keep the educational institutions open. "At this moment, schools will not be closed. Decision will be taken seeing the situation."
Meanwhile, regarding the teacher's humiliation in Narail, the minister said a vested quarter is trying to create communal issues at the educational institutions.
"Respecting teachers is the responsibility of everyone including the people's representatives and it is not the responsibility of the education ministry only."
Besides, the teachers needs counselling, she said adding primarily two lakh teachers will be counseled and so far 12,000 teachers have received training in this regard.
Regarding the prime minister's declaration of 2,716 privately run educational institutions eligible for monthly payment order (MPO), Dipu Moni said, "If any information provided by those institutions for MPO enlistment found false, their MPO will be cancelled."
Among the new MPO beneficiaries are 666 lower secondary schools, 1122 secondary schools, 136 higher secondary schools, 109 higher secondary colleges and 18 degree colleges.
The new MPO list also includes some 665 educational institutions under the vocational and madrasa education board. The newly listed MPO educational institutions can be seen on the website today, she added.


