Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 7 July, 2022, 2:26 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

300 Hajj pilgrims fall prey to scammers

Published : Thursday, 7 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 304

Shahana Islam, a resident of Dhaka's Shyamoli, has had her bags packed since Jun 25 in anticipation of making the Hajj trip this year. Her appointed moallem, or guide, Abdul Hai told her that her flight would depart on Jun 27.
Over a week has passed, but she still hasn't received any updates about the status of the flight. The guide's phone is also switched off.
Mirpur's Tahmida Begum is facing a similar predicament. She and her son Tahmid Hasan were supposed to travel for the Hajj with Abdul. Over the past week, the guide has been evasive about the flight schedule. The family has not been able to contact him since Monday.
The holy ritual is scheduled to begin on Jul 8. But as the last Hajj flight departed from Dhaka on Tuesday, many people have begrudgingly given up on their hopes of performing the pilgrimage this year. They are now seeking the government's help to get their money back.
"They took Tk 600,000 from each of us. All our documents, including passports, are with the guide. We haven't been able to reach him over the phone since Monday," said Shahana.
As many as 32 people had signed an agreement with Abdul to go for Hajj. All of them are now grappling with a dire situation. Money isn't all that is at stake for these families -- their dignity, too, is on the line.    
    -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dhaka’s air improves to moderate level
Writ filed seeking probe into  Tk 12cr legal fee taking
32 more dengue patients hospitalised
Two diplomats to get Bangabandhu Medal for excellence today
4 killed in road accidents in Dinajpur
Construction of Karnaphuli Rail-cum-Road Bridge to begin in December
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurates the country's first university
SSC exams date after textbook distribution in flood-hit areas: Dipu


Latest News
The US sanctions tantamount to violation of human rights: PM
One more electrocuted while switching on water pump in Kurigram
4-day office Eid holiday from tomorrow
Lightning strike kills farmer in Rajshahi
Record supply of local sacrificial animals in Rangpur
Vehicles' pressure created 25-km tailback on Dhaka-Tangail highway
40 held in anti-drug drives in city
Boy 'commits suicide' in Noakhali
COVID outbreak hits Sri Lanka on eve of Australia Test
Minor child drowns in Brahmanbaria
Most Read News
New UK finance minister inherits faltering economy, soaring inflation
Ajmer Sharif cleric held over 'incendiary remarks' against Nupur Sharma
Johnson faces parliamentary inquisition after top ministers quit
Switzerland warns against handover of frozen Russian assets to Ukraine
Members of several motorbike platforms form a human chain
PM urges all to be frugal in power use
The sustainability of ocean: Protector needs protection
Earning $52 billion from export is encouraging
Padma Bridge takes Bangladesh image to new height
UK crisis deepens as 2 more ministers resign
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft