300 Hajj pilgrims fall prey to scammers

Shahana Islam, a resident of Dhaka's Shyamoli, has had her bags packed since Jun 25 in anticipation of making the Hajj trip this year. Her appointed moallem, or guide, Abdul Hai told her that her flight would depart on Jun 27.

Over a week has passed, but she still hasn't received any updates about the status of the flight. The guide's phone is also switched off.

Mirpur's Tahmida Begum is facing a similar predicament. She and her son Tahmid Hasan were supposed to travel for the Hajj with Abdul. Over the past week, the guide has been evasive about the flight schedule. The family has not been able to contact him since Monday.

The holy ritual is scheduled to begin on Jul 8. But as the last Hajj flight departed from Dhaka on Tuesday, many people have begrudgingly given up on their hopes of performing the pilgrimage this year. They are now seeking the government's help to get their money back.

"They took Tk 600,000 from each of us. All our documents, including passports, are with the guide. We haven't been able to reach him over the phone since Monday," said Shahana.

As many as 32 people had signed an agreement with Abdul to go for Hajj. All of them are now grappling with a dire situation. Money isn't all that is at stake for these families -- their dignity, too, is on the line.

-bdnews24.com












