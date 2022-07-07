BAEC provides saline packets to flood-hit people

Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission prepared 70,730 packets of saline at its own laboratory of Atomic Energy Centre in Dhaka and Atomic Energy Research Institute in Savar under the supervision of BAEC chairman. Minister for Science and Technology architect Yafes Osman directed the about the distribution of saline packet to flood-hit people in Sunamganj, says a press release. To distribute the prepared salines among the flood victims, these packets were handed over to Sunamganj District Relief and Rehabilitation Officer Mr Mohammad Shafiqul Islam at the office of Sunamganj Deputy Commissioner on June 5, 2022.

