BGMEA targets $100b garment export by 2030

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) targets exporting US $100 billion worth garment items from the country by 2030 as the local apparel suppliers are diversifying the products and markets.

The local exporters are depending more on man-made fibre, technical clothing items and value-added garment items to achieve the $100 billion target, said BGMEA.

They said at a press conference and BGMEA new logo inauguration ceremony at a hotel in the capital on Tuesday.

Speaker of the Parliament Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury was present there as chief guest and also launched the trade body's new logo.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan, former president Abdus Salam Murshedy and other senior officials of BGMEA were also present at the event.

Bangladesh fetched $42.62 billion from RMG exports in the just concluded fiscal year, which is about 82 per cent of the total $52.08 billion. Parliament Speaker said, "The problems need to be identified now to maintain this trend of development of the country. We have to solve all the problems and go further. Besides, political stability must be maintained in the future. We have to move forward by tackling all the challenges of our development."

She said, "The Padma Bridge is a symbol of our great potential and self-respect. We have built the Padma Bridge with our own money. Being able to build the Padma Bridge with our own funds is a big proof of our ability."

Noting that we can never change, the speaker said there is no alternative to going beyond the SDGs to achieve the goal of sustainable development.

Highlighting the picture of garment exports, BGMEA Vice President Miran Ali said that in the 2021-22 fiscal year, the export of garment products to the world market was $ 42.62 billion; which is 72 per cent of the total exports. This year, the export income including readymade garments has been $ 52.6 billion. The export revenue of the garment sector will be $ 100 billion by 2030.

The BGMEA President said, "It is a great achievement to be able to earn $ 50 billion in export earnings on the occasion of 50 years of independence. Over the past few years, Bangladesh has been showing unprecedented success in garment exports. Bangladesh is now the second largest exporter of garments in the world. And in denim, we are in the first position behind all the countries in Europe and the United States."

"We have been able to turn around in the 2020-21 fiscal year with the help of the Prime Minister and the tireless work of the workers, which is reflected in our export image," he added.

The BGMEA president said there was no alternative to ensuring a business-friendly environment to ensure the contribution of the private sector to continue the pace of economic growth. After Bangladesh becomes a developing country in 2026, we will be deprived of priority assistance in export of goods, which is a big challenge for us. In order to overcome that situation, we must pay more attention to reducing business management costs and increasing efficiency in order to facilitate business operations and reduce product production costs.

"Over the last 50 years, we have followed a model of industrialization and economic growth," he said. In the coming days, it is time to determine the next model of growth by ensuring efficient use of our resources, bringing technological and innovative excellence, and bringing an overall eco-system within the industrial-worker-society-environment. That is why we have created a vision.

He said that BGMEA has started the work of building sustainable industries long ago, especially after some accidents in the industry, we have taken a vow to restructure and transform the industry by turning mourning into strength. The safety of each factory has been assessed and remediation has been done by local, foreign experts along with the government, buyers and ILO.

"We were limited to creating a safe working environment, not that. Rather, we have taken many initiatives with social and environmental sustainable development and great progress in the welfare of the workers, so that we are able to build a transparent industry. Due to which our industry has been widely praised in the country and abroad," he added.