Dalal Plus CEO, five others sued

E-commerce platform business company , Dalal Plus's chief executive officer (CEO) SM Rabbi Al Mamun , Chairman Saleh Uddin Murad and five others were sued with the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) in Dhaka on Tuesday for misappropriating 2.5 crore taka of 81 customers .

Other accused of the case, are Managing Director Md Azizul Haque Sumon,

Director Abu Zubayer Hossain , Accounts officer Hasnain Khurshid , Chief IT officer Nazmus Shahdat and Chief Operation Officer SM Borhanuddin Rony.

On behalf of 81 customers Md Al Amin filed the case in the CMM Court, said the complainant lawyer Advocate Saiful Islam.

After recording the statement of the complainant, Al Amin, Metropolitan Magistrate Md Mosharrof Hossain ordered Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) to submit a report after a probe.

According to the complaint, 81 customers of Dalal Plus paid Tk 2.5 crore to the accused on April 1 in 2021 to September 21 in 2021 for buying some products including laptop, motor cycle and DSL camera. Earlier the company gave lucrative offer on some daily necessity products. While the clients demanded for delivery of their products. The accused gave them token and asked them to collect bank cheque of their products on market price from the office, while the clients realized that those were fraudulent act.











