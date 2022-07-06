Video
latest
Home Front Page

Misappropriation

Dalal Plus CEO, five others sued

Published : Wednesday, 6 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 119
Court Correspondent

E-commerce platform  business   company , Dalal Plus's  chief executive officer (CEO)   SM Rabbi Al Mamun , Chairman Saleh Uddin Murad  and five others  were  sued with  the  Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM)  in Dhaka  on   Tuesday for misappropriating 2.5 crore  taka of 81 customers .
Other accused of the case,  are  Managing Director  Md Azizul  Haque Sumon,  
Director Abu Zubayer Hossain ,  Accounts officer Hasnain Khurshid , Chief IT officer Nazmus Shahdat    and Chief Operation Officer  SM Borhanuddin Rony.
On behalf of 81 customers Md Al Amin filed the case in the CMM Court, said the complainant lawyer Advocate Saiful Islam.
After recording the statement of the complainant, Al Amin,    Metropolitan Magistrate Md Mosharrof Hossain ordered Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) to submit a report after a probe.
According to the complaint, 81 customers of Dalal Plus   paid Tk 2.5 crore to the accused   on   April 1 in 2021 to September 21 in 2021 for buying some products including laptop, motor cycle and   DSL camera.  Earlier the company   gave lucrative   offer on some daily necessity products. While the clients demanded for delivery of their products.  The accused gave them token and asked them to collect bank cheque of their products on market price from the office, while the clients realized that those were fraudulent act.


