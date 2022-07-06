Video
Self-Immolation

Henolux chair, wife arrested

Published : Wednesday, 6 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 126
Staff Correspondent

Dr Nurul Amin

Dr Nurul Amin

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested Henolux Group chairman Dr Nurul Amin and his wife Fatema Amin from Uttara in the capital.
The couple have been
arrested over a case of the suicide of businessman Gazi Anis by setting himself on fire in Jatiya Press Club area.
RAB director (Media and Law) commander Khandaker Al Moin confirmed the information on Tuesday night.
Nazrul Islam, elder brother of Gazi Anis, filed the case against them with the city's Shahbagh Police Station on Tuesday noon, according to Moudud Howlader, officer-in-charge (OC) of Shahbag Police Station. "We're now working to arrest the accused," he said.
The 50-year-old Anis was a former president of Kushtia district unit of the Bangladesh Chhatra League. He used to supply raw materials to the company.
It is learnt that Gazi Anis decided to commit suicide by setting himself on fire in front of the Jatiya Press Club on July 4 after having been failed to realise his longstanding dues from Dr Nurul Amin and his wife Fatema Amin despite repeated efforts.
Gazi Anis sustained burn injuries, nearly 80 per cent of his body was burnt in the fire. He was undergoing treatment at Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute. He succumbed on Tuesday morning.
Frustration gripped Gazi Anis over the company's refusal to pay him Tk 12.6 million in dues which allegedly instigated him to set himself on fire in front of the Jatiya Press Club and end his own life.
Md Ali, the man who took Anis to the hospital, said the contractor told him on the way that a company named Henolux owed him Tk 12.6 million, but was refusing to pay. Anis had previously demanded the dues, but to no avail.
His brother Nazrul said the body of Gazi Anis would be taken to their village home for burial after postmortem examination.


