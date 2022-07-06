RMG workers unrest brewing ahead of Eid

Around 200 garment factories in the country have not paid workers their festival bonuses or wages for the months of May and June. As a result, a serious dissatisfaction is brewing among RMG workers and authorities fear an outburst may take place before Eid-ul-Azha.

An Intelligence report submitted to the Home Ministry's Public Security Department recently conveyed this concern.

The Home Ministry sent a letter on June 27 recommending action to the Labour and Employment Ministry to avoid such a situation.

However, BGMEA, an association of ready-made garment manufacturers, thinks that some factories have to be monitored every year. This time too there are several such factories.

Sirajul Islam Rony, President of the National Garment Workers-Employees League said about 600 factories had not yet paid their workers. These irregular small and medium scale factories somehow dismiss the workers before Eid with a lump sum amount. There is a danger of creating workers' dissatisfaction due to non-payment of bonus and arrears of wages in these factories.

According to sources, the law enforcers fear that the workers will be dissatisfied if the owners of these factories do not pay their arrears before Eid.

Meanwhile, the government has instructed the garment factory owners to pay all the arrears two days before Eid-ul-Azha.

The BGMEA has said that the workers will be given leave from July 9 after paying their salaries and bonuses.

According to the intelligence report, the garment industry is playing an important role in the country's economy in terms of export earnings growth, job creation and contribution to gross domestic product (GDP). Due to the financial crisis caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the global coronavirus, limited production, lack of proper infrastructure, negative impact, low procurement, cancellation of procurement, garment factory owners do not or cannot pay workers.

The workers also became agitated for various reasons including layoffs without notice and closure of factories.

According to the latest data, around 204 garment factories in Dhaka, Savar, Ashulia, Tongi, Gazipur, Chattogram, Narayanganj and Mymensingh did not pay their salaries for the month of May. If the salary-bonus is not paid in these factories before Eid, the workers may agitate.

Shahidullah Azim, Vice-President of the BGMEA, said, "Salary-bonus will be paid in all garment factories on time before the Eid holidays." In most of the factories, the payment of salary-bonus will be completed by July 7. Payment will be made on July 8 and 9 in some factories.

A tripartite advisory council meeting with RMG owners was held on June 26 in the conference room of Shram Bhaban in the capital's Bijoyanagar to ensure payment of salaries to garment workers by July 8. At that meeting, all agreed to pay the salary by July 8.

Sirajul Islam Rony, said, "There are many orders in the garment industry at present. So I don't believe that garment workers are dissatisfied. No owner has the opportunity to skip payment of salary.

Sources said some garment factories are failing to pay their workers' salaries on time due to global import crisis.

In such a situation, the Ministry of Home Affairs said the government, employers and workers' organizations, including BGMEA and BKMEA, need to ensure that workers receive their salaries and other allowances on time.

Jolly Talukder, General Secretary of the Garment Workers Trade Union, told the Daily Observer that there were ongoing protests in several factories.

"Some factory owners move their factories to other places, or move money to other businesses. Others cannot pay workers properly because of sending money abroad," he said.

But he questioned why the factories were not able to pay the workers even in the current season of huge orders from foreign buyers.

According to the Industrial Police, the total number of RMG and non-RMG factories in the country is 7,491, while the number of workers is a little over 39 lakh. Of these, the number of workers in 3,445 RMGs is just over 18 lakh.

