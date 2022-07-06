220 importers get permits to import 6.53 lakh tonnes of rice

The government has already issued permits to some 220 importers and traders of private sector to import rice of total 6.53 lakh tonnes of rice against its targeted import of more than 20 lakh tonness to meet up the local demand of food and controlling rice price in the markets.

The decision of rice import was taken considering volatility in the rice market and price hike during the Boro harvesting season due to crop damages in floods and because

of Russia-Ukraine War situation.

Giving permits for importing rice, the Food Ministry forwarded separate letters to the Commerce Ministry to take necessary further measures, so that rice can be imported smoothly and supply in the markets.

Of the companies, some 125 importers and traders of private sector were given permission to import around 2.46 lakh tonnes of rice on July 4 (Sunday) while some 95 more companies were given permission on June 30 to import rice 4.09 lakh tonnes, according to the Food Ministry information.

Of the permitted rice, 5.83 lakh tonnes are non-Basmati boiled rice and rests 70,000 tonnes non-boiled coarse rice.

According to the Food Ministry order issued allowing the private importers to import rice, the companies which were permitted on Monday must open letter of credit (LC) within July 25 and supply the rice to market before August 17 this year. However, the companies permitted on June 30 must have to open letter of credit (LC) within July 21 and supply the rice to market before August 11 this year.

Allocation of those companies, which will fail to open LC within the stipulated time, would be cancelled.

However, the companies those got permits have inform the ministry immediately after opening LC.

According to the conditions of giving permits, the importing companies must to inform details about imported rice, storing and supplying in the market to the district food controllers (DCFs).

The importers wouldn't be allowed to issue import permit for more than the government's allocation and packaging the rice for selling at additional price. The rice must be sold in the market with government approved large bags. None of the companies would be able to sell the imported rice after the name of their company.

Earlier on June 22, the government issued a gazette notification waiving import taxes by 32.5 percent and set at only 25 percent from 67.5 percent for importing rice.











