Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 6 July, 2022, 6:06 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

220 importers get permits to import 6.53 lakh tonnes of rice

Published : Wednesday, 6 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 124
Staff Correspondent

The government has already issued permits to some 220 importers and traders of private sector to import rice of total 6.53 lakh tonnes of rice against its targeted import of more than 20 lakh tonness to meet up the local demand of food and controlling rice price in the markets.
The decision of rice import was taken considering volatility in the rice market and price hike during the Boro harvesting season due to crop damages in floods and because
of Russia-Ukraine War situation.
Giving permits for importing rice, the Food Ministry forwarded separate letters to the Commerce Ministry to take necessary further measures, so that rice can be imported smoothly and supply in the markets.
Of the companies, some 125 importers and traders of private sector were given permission to import around 2.46 lakh tonnes of rice on July 4 (Sunday) while some 95 more companies were given permission on June 30 to import rice 4.09 lakh tonnes, according to the Food Ministry information.
Of the permitted rice, 5.83 lakh tonnes are non-Basmati boiled rice and rests 70,000 tonnes non-boiled coarse rice.
According to the Food Ministry order issued allowing the private importers to import rice, the companies which were permitted on Monday must open letter of credit (LC) within July 25 and supply the rice to market before August 17 this year. However, the companies permitted on June 30 must have to open letter of credit (LC) within July 21 and supply the rice to market before August 11 this year.
Allocation of those companies, which will fail to open LC within the stipulated time, would be cancelled.
However, the companies those got permits have inform the ministry immediately after opening LC.
According to the conditions of giving permits, the importing companies must to inform details about imported rice, storing and supplying in the market to the district food controllers (DCFs).
The importers wouldn't be allowed to issue import permit for more than the government's allocation and packaging the rice for selling at additional price. The rice must be sold in the market with government approved large bags. None of the companies would be able to sell the imported rice after the name of their company.
Earlier on June 22, the government issued a gazette notification waiving import taxes by 32.5 percent and set at only 25 percent from 67.5 percent for importing rice.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BGMEA targets $100b garment export by 2030
Dalal Plus CEO, five others sued
Henolux chair, wife arrested
RMG workers unrest brewing ahead of Eid
220 importers get permits to import 6.53 lakh tonnes of rice
Load-shedding also grips Chattogram
7 Covid deaths, 1,998 new cases
Ban on motorcycle to turn Eid journey of many into nightmare  


Latest News
Govt launches migration compact taskforce
AL has no headache over BNP's movement: Quader
Savar teacher murder: accused Jitu's father gives confessional statement
Girl's father slapped for protesting sexual harassment
Hasan urges media to play responsible role
BB re-fixes MFS transaction limit
Water levels in 42 rivers rise, 65 fall
China lambasts NASA claim it may take over the moon
Two electrocuted in Satkhira
AL can’t earn people’s trust even with 1000 Padma bridges: Fakhrul
Most Read News
Experts fear surge in C-19 cases by mid-July
Exclusive interview of Maldives High Commissioner to Bangladesh
Bangabandhu Tunnel transmuting Chittagong into ‘One City Two Town’
US Independence Day parade shooting kills 6
Saudi welcomes 1million for biggest hajj pilgrimage
Australia floods worsen, thousands more ordered to evacuate
Circular ring road: Key solution to traffic congestion of Dhaka city
10.39pc pass DU ‘Ka’ unit entry exam
Bangladesh-born Indian filmmaker Tarun Majumdar dies
Ukraine estimates cost of reconstruction at $750 bn
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft