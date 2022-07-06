Video
Home Front Page

Load-shedding also grips Chattogram

Sufferings of people mount

Published : Wednesday, 6 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM July 5: Sufferings of the people of Chattogram have mounted recently coupled with heat wave and frequent load- shedding.
During the strong heat wave now prevailing in the country, Chattogram is facing a load- shedding of more than 350 MW daily, causing immense sufferings to the city dwellers in both day and night.
According to Systems Control of Power Development Board (PDB), the total demand of power in Chattogram is more than 1,300 MW. But Chattogram is now getting 950 MW only.
Sources said, there are a total of 22 power palnts in Chattogram including 7 in public sector and 15 in private sector with the generation capacity of 2382 MW. But presently those Plants are generating over 1,300 MW. PDB sources said generation in several plants has been suspended due to shortage of furnace oil and gas.
Chattogram area is facing an excessive load- shedding in day and night.
Currently, the entire country including Chattogram is now experiencing the hottest monsoon.
According to Meteorological department, the temperature in Chattogram has been recorded 36 degrees Celsius today (Tuesday).
PDB sources said, they have six gas-fired units in Chattogram. If all the units are operated, there will be no more load- shedding in Chattogram.
But unfortunately, decline of supply of natural gas and furnace oil have forced the PDB to shut down     their gas-fired and oil fired units.
Meanwhile, the countrywide load-shedding of electricity has been rising because of a huge gas shortage that has led to a significant fall in power generation.
According to PDB official data shows the country's highest power generation was recorded 12,115 MW at the evening on Sunday against a demand for 13,615 MW meaning a 1,500 MW gap between the peak demand and supply in power generation that iss being covered up by load shedding.
Normally, the power generation varies between 1300-1400 MW and the highest generation was recorded 14,782 MW on April 16 this year.


