7 Covid deaths, 1,998 new cases

The country registered seven more Covid-linked deaths with 1,998 cases in 24 hours till Tuesday morning amid rapid surge in new infections.

The fresh numbers took

the country's total caseload to 1,982,972 and the total fatalities to 29,182, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The daily case positivity rate rose to 16.74 per cent from Monday's 16.51 per cent as 11,882 samples were tested during the period, said the DGHS.

All seven deceased were men. Of them, five were from Dhaka and one each from Rajshahi and Mymensingh divisions. -UNB















