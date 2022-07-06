Thai envoy visits Rohingya camps

Thai Ambassador to Bangladesh Makawadee Sumitmor has visited the Rohingya camps in Cox's Bazar and attended the groundbreaking ceremony for the reconstruction of the Teacher Resource Center damaged by conflagration in 2021.

Sheldon Yett, UNICEF Country Representative and delegates also joined and witnessed the ceremony.

Thai Government contributed Tk 4.3 million taka (approximately 50,000 USD) to the said project to elevate educational quality as well as to promote equality, dignity and self-reliance for all Rohingya children and youth in the camp.

Thailand collaborated closely with UNICEF for humanitarian assistance and human resource development.

Currently, there are over 1.1 million Rohingya displaced persons temporarily living in Bangladesh.

Thailand has been providing humanitarian assistance since 2017 through various international organizations such as IOM, WFP, ICRC, and UNHCR to help relieve this crisis.

The ambassador also met Shah Rezwan Hayat, Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner, and discussed the way forward on camp management for the displaced persons. -UNB