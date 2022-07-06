Sylhet records highest rainfall in June in 62 yrs

SYLHET, July 5: Sylhet district recorded the highest rainfall in June in 62 years, said officials of Sylhet Weather Observatory Office.

The district recorded 2456.02mm of rainfall last month, the highest rainfall recorded after 1956, it said.

The average rainfall in June in the district is 818.4mm but it experienced 2456.02 mm rains which is 77.78% higher than average, it said.

Syed Ahmed Chowdhury, Senior Meteorologist of Sylhet Weather Observatory office, said "In June Sylhet district experienced an unnatural rainfall. Showers are seen 22 days of the month on average but it rained 28 days this June. 303.6 mm of rainfall was recorded in a single day on June 18." In 2004, 1394 mm of rainfall was recorded in June in Sylhet, he said.

Flood situation in Sylhet

The overall flood situation in Sylhet continued to improve with the fall of waters in all major rivers.

At 6pm on Monday, the Surma was flowing 34 cm above the danger level after its water level dropped 8 cm in 24 hours, according to the district Water Development Board (WDB).

Though the water level of the Kushiara river increased a little bit at Amalshid point.

However, flood survivors across the northeastern district continue to suffer from the deluge. While many have taken refuge in makeshift shelters, others are staying in tents on the highway and roads.

According to the local administration, 29,99,433 members of 4,84,383 families have been affected by the flood while 40,000 dwelling houses were destroyed.

SM Shahidul Islam, the river water in most of the point has started to recede but in a slow process.

Government allocation

The government has provided Tk 2.57 crore till July 3 for the flood-hit people in Sylhet. Besides, 1,612 metric tonnes of rice were also disbursed among the flood- affected people, said Sylhet Deputy Commissioner Md Mujibur Rahman.

Besides, the government also provided Tk 10 lakh for baby food and fodder each and 20,218 packets of dry food. A letter was also sent to the authorities concerned seeking Tk 50 lakh cash, Tk 20 lakh for baby food and animal feed to tackle the post-flood situation, said Mujibur. -UNB













