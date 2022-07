Relatives of the businessman Gazi Anisur Rahman form a human chain













Relatives of the businessman Gazi Anisur Rahman form a human chain in front of the National Press Club in the capital on Tuesday demanding capital punishment for the killers of Gazi Anisur Rahman. Gazi Anisur Rahman, who set himself on fire in front of the National Press Club area around 5:00pm on Monday, has died on Tuesday morning at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka. photo: observer