Bodies of missing children wash ashore

COX'S BAZAR, July 5: The bodies of two minor children who went missing from Cox's Bazar sea beach Monday afternoon were recovered in the small hours of Tuesday.

Beach workers spotted the bodies floating on the sea water near Diabetic and Nazirartek points of the beach and recovered those around 1:00 am on Tuesday, said Beach supervisor Mahbub Alam.

The deceased were identified as Md Zayed,5, son of Mufiz Alam of Kutubdiapara in Cox's Bazar and Riyadh,6, son of Mohammad Ali.

Akter Kamal, councillor of Cox's Bazar municipality's ward no 1, said the two children were washed away by high tide when they went to visit the sea beach around 3 on Monday. Since then, they remained missing, added Kamal. -UNB













