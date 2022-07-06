Video
Wednesday, 6 July, 2022
Alarming rise in drowning

Published : Wednesday, 6 July, 2022

Hardly a day passes without a drowning causing death taking place somewhere in the country. Perennial occurrences of such unfortunate incident reveals how desensitized we have become towards an easily avoidable cause of death.

However, for the last consecutive days, news of such unwarranted but easily avoidable deaths are almost repeatedly breaking in this daily under the same title, only with the change of venue and number of casualties.

Such daily reports of drowning simply paint a grim picture of our sheer indifference shown to the topic of drowning. These lend us an idea that drowning cases usually take place in rural areas, and in particular, children are mainly exposed to it most during the time of floods and rising of river water.

Needless to say, almost every village in our country is more or less dotted with big or small ponds where death lurks muted. And underage children who have hardly developed comprehending danger or learnt how to swim are extremely vulnerable to drowning.

However, many children along with their parents, mostly pre-occupied in household chores often fall into accidents while wandering along nearby ponds. It is also important to adopt preventive measures by putting fence around our ponds and water bodies.

Globally, drowning is a significant cause of mortality. It is the third leading cause of accidental death. The statistics of death by drowning in Bangladesh simply reveals a sad reality too.

According to a 2016 survey of the Centre for Injury Prevention and Research, some 40 children in Bangladesh die by drowning every day. Moreover, according to World Health Organisation (WHO), the number of deaths from drowning in Bangladesh is around 18,000 every year and drowning accounts for death of 43 percent children aged between 1 and 4.

Thanks to our age-old and widely prevailing superstition since, death due to drowning in our country is often considered as a preordained fate.

We believe social awareness is a must in this regard and all concerned including media's role is vital. Especially, children come of age, must be well trained in swimming. Local NGO's, voluntary organisations must come forward to address this preventable dilemma.

It simply takes us aback- why in Bangladesh where child mortality rate in pneumonia, diphtheria and polio marked a sharp decline - drowning yet remains a major cause for child death?

While there is a global acknowledgement about the gravity on the topic of drowning, it must draw the central attention of authority concerned in our country.

Bangladesh is a country awash with water. Geologically, water is its reality. In this case, ensuring safety of our children from drowning in water bodies and reservoirs is essential.

Water, the other name of life should not turn into death-traps for our own folly.



