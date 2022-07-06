Video
Wednesday, 6 July, 2022
Letter To the Editor

Insomnia gripped current generation

Published : Wednesday, 6 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Dear Sir,
There is no substitute for regular sleep to stay healthy. Sleep relieves fatigue throughout the day and makes the mind and body lively. So you need to get 7 to 8 hours of sleep every night. But in the present generation, sleep is like a golden deer. The sleep that does not come in the eyes of thousands of attempts, again someone is deliberately keeping himself away from this sleep and giving time to other work, many of which may be unreasonable.

People who wake up early in the morning are much more likely to die prematurely than those who wake up early in the morning. This sleep problem is linked to suicide. The effects of insufficient sleep can lead to mood swings. The problem of sleep is now on everyone's shoulders like an epidemic.

From the elderly to the young children, at present this problem is taking a ubiquitous form. The effects of insufficient sleep fall directly on our brain. Everyone needs to be aware of this problem in order to protect the future. As a silent killer, it is disrupting the ongoing process of everyone's beautiful life.

Safa Akter Nolock
Department of Philosophy, Jagannath University



