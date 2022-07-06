Rules & regulations for international students to come Malaysia

The international students are allowed to return to their campus in Malaysia starting from the upcoming semester of 2022 since the COVID-19 condition in Malaysia is recovering. There are some instructions they need to follow.



For the international students that are currently studying at University Putra Malaysia (UPM), the information regarding rules and regulations has been gathered to help the students with the process to come to Malaysia.



In line with the current COVID-19 cases in Malaysia that are decreasing, a new norm is being introduced. The mask mandate is being lifted and the MySejahtera app is no longer used frequently.



Yohan, one of the student representatives' councils of UPM stated that in order to keep the international students safe from COVID-19, the Ministry of Health Malaysia had outlined several standard operating procedures (SOPs).



"The list of rules and regulations is provided on the UPM International Students' Association (UPMISA) official Facebook website. The international students may refer to the website for further information." Said Yohan again.



Starting from the vaccination status, and the quarantine instructions until what they need to do once they arrive in Malaysia, the (UPMISA) official Facebook website will provide the international students with all the details.



In addition, there is an organization that is called Housing and Placement Division (BPP) UPM. This organization is responsible for students' placement and identifying assistance that can be extended to facilitate the process of their return. The international students can start the preparation to find accommodation in Malaysia through BPP UPM as they will return to Malaysia by next semester which is in October

2022. This is to ensure that they would not face any difficulties during their arrival in Malaysia.



Due to the new rules and regulations, international students face changes. There are some ways that support them so that they can follow and adapt to the new rules whilst continuing their studies without any issues. These tools and resources that are provided by the organizations such as UPMISA and BPP UPM are all available to help international students to adjust to their new university environment as quickly as possible as they already prepared themselves.



The international students walk at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) in Sepang of Selangor, Malaysia, early March 2022. Students are allowed to return to campus as most of the universities in Malaysia will start the physical class, in line with the reopening of international borders that started from 1 April 2021.

Writers are students at Department of Communication, University Putra Malaysia















