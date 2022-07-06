

Earning $52 billion from export is encouraging



This happened at the tremendous labour by the domestic investors' contribution in the economy in particular huge investments in apparel sector.



Despite huge dependence on imported cottons, capital machinery and other garments raw materials, this $52 billion land mark is really incredible and the garment exporting sector must get a credit for this achievement.



As per the Bangladesh Export Promotion Bureau data during July-May this fiscal the overall export performance was $47.175 billion and only with apparel exports in June the total export figure climbs to $52 billion.



In 40-years high record inflation in the United States and European countries prompted by the Russia-Ukraine war the export growth of Bangladesh's RMG is excellent, it's a miracle.



Over the last three decades, the RMG sector established itself as a global player. It has created millions of jobs and continuously supporting in economic growth.



Despite facing numerous challenges initially it is now a full-fledged industry now across the country and very year its growth is on rise by overcoming hurdles.



Thirty years ago as an LDC member Bangladesh was far behind in many sustainable development goal indicators but now the country is going to developing status after couple of years.



This development in indicators happened due to job creation by garments industries, developing service sectors, enhancing purchase capacity and helping the government in infrastructure developments as every year the sector is earning foreign currencies.



Along with meeting demands in domestic market, the garment export has secured a good place in the international market through its quality products and services.



In higher lead time and at rising costs of doing business, Bangladesh's RMG exporters are performing well in the competitive global market with their talents and creativity.



Bangladesh already has a strong foothold in the world's apparel market which enabled us to grow faster and increased our exports to US$ 52 billion.



After liberation war Bangladesh inherited a shattered economy with industrial production close to nil. But now it is more than a $400 billion size economy and the growth is hovering between 7-8 per cent for the last several years despite persisting coronavirus pandemic consequences.



Currently, we provide readymade garments with competitive prices, international standard quality and low lead time due to inadequate transportations, improper logistics services and other problems in different supply chain managements. But it is now smooth and port activities are enhanced more than previous days.



Though currently we enjoy GSP in the EU countries, once Bangladesh becomes a developing country this opportunities will go. A new challenge will be ahead of us and that is GSP Plus. To explore new market and to continue the existing growth of readymade garments export it is imperative to focus on forward linage industries.



We can hope this $52 billion export performance will be continued for a long time and it will rise day by day.



Bangladesh's apparel exports have been concentrated to the EU and the North America. But over the last several years remarkable progress has been achieved in diversifying exports to non-traditional markets.



This diversification of export destinations, with growing exports, is a healthy sign. Over the last 5 years, there has been a significant rise in exports to Japan, China, India, South Korea, South Africa, Russia, Brazil, Mexico and Chile.



We wish to enter the market for some higher-end products like Suits/Blazers, Lingerie, Jackets, Swimwear, Sportswear, uniform, raincoat, fishing wear, etc. For this, we would require technological upgrading and targeted expertise.



Foreign Direct Investment from our technologically advanced partners is required for product diversification in the high-end non-traditional items.



The RMG industry needs skilled human resource in terms of both skilled workers and mid-level management. The industry is currently employing 4.4 million workers and our productivity is still lower than our main competitors.



Over the last several decades though a good backward linkage has developed, the sector still falls short in forward linkage. So to strengthen forward linkage industry it is imperative to focus several issues like enhancing offshore dealing and lobby with foreign countries for increasing bilateral trade.



There are a number of non-tariff barriers to trade with the SAARC and other Asian countries region which includes lack of land connectivity, transit crisis, complex visa system, etc.



A regional infrastructure strategy is essential for tapping economic and commercial opportunities among the Asian countries, while safeguarding the growth opportunities for underdeveloped countries such as Bangladesh.



Finally it is to say Bangladesh has repeatedly demonstrated its resilience and ability to overcome all odds and hopefully we will advance to new heights of economic growth with our continuous efforts.

The writer is the first vice president of Bangladesh Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association and

managing director, Well Dresses Limited













