Jack Of All Trades

Padma Bridge takes Bangladesh image to new height

Published : Wednesday, 6 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Nizam Ahmed

Padma Bridge takes Bangladesh image to new height

Padma Bridge takes Bangladesh image to new height

With the inauguration of the country's longest bridge over the turbulent Padma River on June 25 last, following eight years of relentless construction, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasinahas consolidated the people's confidence in her government. Besides this mega project built with the country's own fund, the government is going to open a much cherished $1.1 billion tunnel with expressways under the Karnaphuli River in December next, exactly a year ahead of the next parliamentary election. Several other large and pertinent projects are also scheduled to be complete in the next three to five years.

The construction of Padma Bridge has taken the positive image of Bangladesh to a new height across the world. Beside usual coverage in the mainstream media there has been an uproar in the social media specially in India and Pakistan, where general public showered laurels on the commitment and the dedication of the government in building the milestone bridge in collaboration with the local and foreign expertise, mainly from China.

It is expected that Bangladesh and its people will take themselves to a new niche when some more mega projects would be pressed into services in a couple of years. The country has emerged an internet-based country over the last 13 years, as internet and digital services are now available in every nook and corner of the country.

Earlier on March 21, 2022, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated $2.48 billion 1320MW Payra Thermal Power plant at Patuakhali, Barishal. It is the largest power plant in Bangladesh, built so far. Meanwhile 77 per cent of the $12.65 billion2400MW Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant, at Ishwardi,in Pabna District has been completed. It will be the country's first nuclear power plant, and the first of two units are expected to go into operation in 2023.

Meanwhile 73 per cent of the 20.1 km long $2,8 billion Dhaka metro rail MRT(Mass Rapid Transit)  Line-6 project has been completed. Some 75 per cent of the 5.13 km Rupsa Bridge over Rupsa River in Khulna is nearing completion.Some 70 per cent of the 22.4 km Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line 3 Dhaka Airport-Mohakhali-Ramna-Gulistan-Keraniganj has been completed.

Some 65 per cent of 100 km Chittagong-Cox's Bazar Railway Link     has been completed. On the other hand $2.5 billion 1350MW Banshkhali Power Plant at Banshkhali, Chattogramis advancing on fast track.Also 52.5 per cent of the 169 km Padma Rail Link connecting Dhaka, Mawa, Bhanga, Jessore, also been completed .

After inaugurating the Padma Bridge, Bangladesh parliament passed the country's largest Tk 6.78 trillion national budget for the fiscal year 2022-23 (July-June)with a target of achieving 7.5 per cent growth of the gross domestic product (GDP) on June 30. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina who inaugurated the Padma Bridge in style also witnessed the passage of the national budget in the parliament. The budgeted amount includes Tk 2.46 trillion for the annual development programme (ADP).

The main goal of the budget is to overcome the Covid-19 shock and return the country to the trend of development.  The budget deficit has been set at Tk 2.45 trillion, which is equivalent to 5.6 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP). The revenue target has been set at Tk 4.33 trillion. Of this, the National Board of Revenue (NBR) has set a target of collecting tax revenue of Tk 3.70 trillion. This income will come mainly from income tax, VAT and import and export duties.

The good news on the inauguration of Padma Bridge was added with another encouraging news which confirmed that Bangladesh hit a record export of $52.5 billion in the just concluded financial year of 2021-22.

Over the past nine days with the inauguration of Padma Bridge Bangladesh has gone through a spell of celebrations amid the receding devastating monsoon floods in the north. The celebrations included air show by combat aircraft of Bangladesh Air Force, illumination of public buildings, staging fireworks, laser shows, band parties, cultural soirees, rallies and street marches carrying huge banners with images of the bridge and portraits of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

After the 6.15 km multipurpose bridge was opened to vehicular traffic,interested persons along with the normal traffic crossed the river over the bridge as part of their celebrations. The excitement took a toll of two lives when a motorbike hit the divider on the bridge late on June 26, the day the bridge was opened to traffic. On the following morning three transport employees were injured when a truck hit a steel railings on the viaduct of the bridge. On July 2, a man was killed and 15 others were wounded when a truck hit a microbus near the toll plaza at Zajira point in the Padma Bridge area.

Meanwhile police arrested two young men from separate locations for unscrewing some bolts from a steel girders of the bridge. It is under investigation whether they unscrewed the bolts on fun, or with ulterior motive. It is also being investigated at what circumstances the bolts were left such vulnerable states without being fixed tightly. May be all these events occurred, out of excitement, or done deliberately by some people, prompting investigators to move ahead to find the clues.However, the exuberance on the landmark bridge has been settling down gradually to normal.

The remarks of the government leaders, including Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Foreign Minister A.K. Abdul Momen and Road Transport and Bridges Minister ObaidulQuader, were a bit loud and prideful, because the history on the funding for the bridge and its constructions over the last eight years are known to almost all relevant and concerned people at home abroad, mainly among the so called donors and development partners of Bangladesh.

The multipurpose Padma Bridge has been rated as the most remarkable achievement of the country after the achievement of independence of Bangladesh. It has become a symbol of the country's growing economic capacity and development.

Bangladesh Foreign Minister A.K. Abdul Momenspeaking at an event in London on June 27 last, said those who had made false corruption allegations against the Sheikh Hasina government over the Padma Bridge project must apologise and pay compensation.

"Under the courageous leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the historic Padma Bridge has been built with our (Bangladesh) funds and resources and now represents a nation on the road to self-reliance and prosperity," said Momen while speaking as the chief guest at Bangladesh High Commission, London's gala celebration titled "Padma Bridge: Milestone of a Decade of Growth and Prosperity" held in east London, the heart of British-Bangladeshi community.

After returning to power for the second term in 2009, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina focused took up the project again,  finalized its design in 2009-11, floated an international tender for the bridge construction. Uncertainty loomed large on the project due to local and international conspiracies. The World Bank withdrew its pledged $1.2 billion credit assistance on an alleged corruption. Accordingly, ADB, JICA and IDB also joined the World Bank's bandwagon and pulled out of the project. However, the corruption allegation was dismissed by a Canadian court.

Absorbing a heavy blow to her dignity on the global stage, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina announced that Padma Bridge would be built with the country's own funds. Instead of hailing her political adversaries including local and global conspirators condemned her government for the unfounded corruption and discourage from taking the risk. They said it would be impossible to build the bridge without foreign assistance.

The celebrations on the Padma Bridge the nation has witnessed over the last nine days were essential to inform the world that Bangladesh can build its mega projects without taking any financial help from the lenders. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said the local and foreign critics of Bangladesh in true sense did not know about the potentiality of the country rather they underestimate the ability of the nation.
The writer is Business Editor,
The Daily Observer


