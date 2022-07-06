Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 6 July, 2022, 6:04 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Farmers get seeds, fertilisers in upazilas

Published : Wednesday, 6 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 121
Our Correspondents

A farmer receiving paddy seeds from the guests at a programme held in the hall room of Lalmohan Upazila Parishad in Bhola on Monday. photo: observer

A farmer receiving paddy seeds from the guests at a programme held in the hall room of Lalmohan Upazila Parishad in Bhola on Monday. photo: observer

Farmers have been given paddy seeds and fertilisers free of cost in Bagha Upazila of Rajshahi, Lalmohan Upazila of Bhola and Raipura Upazila of Narsingdi, on Monday.
RAJSHAHI: Paddy seeds and fertilisers were distributed among 500 marginal farmers in Bagha Upazila of the district on Monday.
Bagha Upazila Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) organized the distribution programme on the Upazila Parishad premises in the morning.
Bagha Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Sharmin Akter distributed the seeds and fertilisers among the farmers.
Each farmer received 5 kgs of high-yielding varieties of seeds, 10 kgs of DAP and 10 kgs of MOP fertilisers.
Bagha Upazila Parishad Female Vice-Chairman Rizia Aziz Sarkar, Upazila Awami League (AL) General Secretary (GS) Ashraful Islam Babul, Upazila DAE Officer Shafiullah Sultan, Upazila Social Service Officer Nafiz Sharif and Rural Development Officer Imran Ali, among others, were also present during the distribution.
LALMOHAN, BHOLA: Some 920 small and marginal farmers received the paddy seeds and fertilisers in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Monday.
Meanwhile, 10 other farmers got irrigation machines.
Lalmohan Upazila DAE organized the distribution programme in the Upazila Parishad hall room in the morning.
Nurunnabi Chowdhury Shawon, MP, from Bhola-3 Constituency, was virtually present in the programme as chief guest while Lamohan UNO Pollab Kumar Hazra was in the chair. Each farmer received 5 kgs of high-yielding varieties of seeds, 10 kgs of DAP and 10 kgs of MOP fertilisers.
Upazila Parishad Chairman Gias Uddin Ahmed, Upazila Agriculture Officer AFM Shabuddin, DAE Officer Md Ahsan Ullah, and Youth Development Officer Khalilur Rahman Emon, among others, were also present at the programme.
RAIPURA, NARSINGDI: Some 1,080 farmers received the paddy seeds and fertilisers in Raipura Upazila of the district on Monday.
Raipura Upazila DAE organized the distribution programme on the Upazila Parishad premises at noon.
Raipura UNO was present as chief guest while Upazila Agriculture Officer Md Mostafuzur Rahman presided over the programme. Each farmer received 5 kgs of high-yielding varieties of seeds, 10 kgs of DAP and 10 kg of MOP fertilisers.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Farmers get seeds, fertilisers in upazilas
Four men electrocuted in four districts
11 shops burnt at Nalitabari
Farm owners worried about selling sacrificial animals at Dhamoirhat
Lightning strike kills three in 2 dists
Blacksmiths in Narayanganj passing busy time on the occasion
Two murdered in Faridpur, Rajshahi
Woman killed in road mishap at Gafargaon


Latest News
Govt launches migration compact taskforce
AL has no headache over BNP's movement: Quader
Savar teacher murder: accused Jitu's father gives confessional statement
Girl's father slapped for protesting sexual harassment
Hasan urges media to play responsible role
BB re-fixes MFS transaction limit
Water levels in 42 rivers rise, 65 fall
China lambasts NASA claim it may take over the moon
Two electrocuted in Satkhira
AL can’t earn people’s trust even with 1000 Padma bridges: Fakhrul
Most Read News
Experts fear surge in C-19 cases by mid-July
Exclusive interview of Maldives High Commissioner to Bangladesh
Bangabandhu Tunnel transmuting Chittagong into ‘One City Two Town’
US Independence Day parade shooting kills 6
Saudi welcomes 1million for biggest hajj pilgrimage
Australia floods worsen, thousands more ordered to evacuate
Circular ring road: Key solution to traffic congestion of Dhaka city
10.39pc pass DU ‘Ka’ unit entry exam
Bangladesh-born Indian filmmaker Tarun Majumdar dies
Ukraine estimates cost of reconstruction at $750 bn
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft