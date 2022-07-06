Farmers get seeds, fertilisers in upazilas



A farmer receiving paddy seeds from the guests at a programme held in the hall room of Lalmohan Upazila Parishad in Bhola on Monday. photo: observer

RAJSHAHI: Paddy seeds and fertilisers were distributed among 500 marginal farmers in Bagha Upazila of the district on Monday.

Bagha Upazila Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) organized the distribution programme on the Upazila Parishad premises in the morning.

Bagha Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Sharmin Akter distributed the seeds and fertilisers among the farmers.

Each farmer received 5 kgs of high-yielding varieties of seeds, 10 kgs of DAP and 10 kgs of MOP fertilisers.

Bagha Upazila Parishad Female Vice-Chairman Rizia Aziz Sarkar, Upazila Awami League (AL) General Secretary (GS) Ashraful Islam Babul, Upazila DAE Officer Shafiullah Sultan, Upazila Social Service Officer Nafiz Sharif and Rural Development Officer Imran Ali, among others, were also present during the distribution.

LALMOHAN, BHOLA: Some 920 small and marginal farmers received the paddy seeds and fertilisers in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Monday.

Meanwhile, 10 other farmers got irrigation machines.

Lalmohan Upazila DAE organized the distribution programme in the Upazila Parishad hall room in the morning.

Nurunnabi Chowdhury Shawon, MP, from Bhola-3 Constituency, was virtually present in the programme as chief guest while Lamohan UNO Pollab Kumar Hazra was in the chair. Each farmer received 5 kgs of high-yielding varieties of seeds, 10 kgs of DAP and 10 kgs of MOP fertilisers.

Upazila Parishad Chairman Gias Uddin Ahmed, Upazila Agriculture Officer AFM Shabuddin, DAE Officer Md Ahsan Ullah, and Youth Development Officer Khalilur Rahman Emon, among others, were also present at the programme.

RAIPURA, NARSINGDI: Some 1,080 farmers received the paddy seeds and fertilisers in Raipura Upazila of the district on Monday.

Raipura Upazila DAE organized the distribution programme on the Upazila Parishad premises at noon.

Raipura Upazila DAE organized the distribution programme on the Upazila Parishad premises at noon.

Raipura UNO was present as chief guest while Upazila Agriculture Officer Md Mostafuzur Rahman presided over the programme. Each farmer received 5 kgs of high-yielding varieties of seeds, 10 kgs of DAP and 10 kg of MOP fertilisers.