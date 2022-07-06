Four men electrocuted in four districts

Four people have been electrocuted in separate incidents in four districts- Gaibandha, Mymensingh, Patuakhali and Habiganj, on Monday.

SADULLAPUR, GAIBANDHA: A college student has been electrocuted in Sadullapur Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Ruhul Amin Ujjal, 21, son of Kasem Ali, a resident of Daudpur Village under Jamalpur Union in the upazila. He was a twelfth grader at Sadullapur Degree College.

Jamalpur Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Nurujjaman Mandal said Ujjal came in contact with an electric wire in the afternoon while he was repairing an electric line next to his house, which left him critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Sadullapur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the youth dead, the UP chairman added.

BHALUKA, MYMENSINGH: A man was electrocuted in Bhaluka Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Rabi Das, 40, a resident of Morjugipara area in the upazila.

According to local sources, Rabi Das came in contact with a live electric wire in the afternoon while climbing on a tree in Dakshin Dhitpur area, which left him dead on the spot.

Being informed, members of Bangladesh Fire Service & Civil Defence Station recovered the body from the scene.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bhaluka Model Police Station (PS) Kamal Hossain confirmed the incident.

MIRZAGANJ, PATUAKHALI: A construction worker was electrocuted in Mirzaganj Upazila of the district on Monday noon.

Deceased Jewel Fakir, 35, son of Mohammad Fakir, was a resident of Mirzaganj Village in the upazila. He was the father of two children.

Police and local sources said Jewel Fakir was working in the under construction house of one Farid Master in the area at noon.

At one stage of working, he came in contact with live electricity there at around 1:45pm, which left him critically injured.

Sensing the matter, his fellow workers rescued him and rushed to Mirzaganj Upazila Health Complex, where on-duty physician Dr Mahfuza Akhter Ankan declared Jewel dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, an unnatural death case has been filed with Mirzaganj PS in this regard.

Mirzaganj PS OC Anwar Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this connection.

HABIGANJ: A man was electrocuted in the haor area of Baniachong Upazila in the district on Monday Morning.

The decreased was identified as Gouri Hal Das, 35, son of late Horman Das, a resident of Balipara Village under Shubidpur Union in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Gouri Hal Das was catching fish in a haor in the morning. At one stage of fishing, he came in contact with an electric wire at around 6am, which left him severely injured.

Sensing the matter, locals rescued the injured and immediately brought him to Habiganj District Adhunik Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the man dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Habiganj District Adhunik Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Baniachong PS OC Md Emran Hussain confirmed the incident.











