11 shops burnt at Nalitabari

NALITABARI, SHERPUR, July 5: Some 11 shops were gutted by fire in Nalitabari Upazila of the district early Friday.

According to local sources, a fire broke out in some shops at South Taraganj Bazar Raw Market at around 3 am after lightning struck on the market.

Later, the fire soon engulfed the adjacent shops.

On information, fire fighting personnel rushed to the sscene and doused the blaze after around two hours of frantic effort.

The affected traders said the fire might have originated from an electric short circuit after the thunderbolt hit on the market.

They claimed that the estimated damage caused by the fire is around Tk 1 crore.











