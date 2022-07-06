Video
Farm owners worried about selling sacrificial animals at Dhamoirhat

Published : Wednesday, 6 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

DHAMOIRHAT, NAOGAON, July 5: Wholesalers are yet to come at sacrificial animal selling farms in Dhamoirhat Upazila of the district.
Dairy farms in the upazila have prepared their sacrificial animals for the last one to two years. Growers are in tension and fearing uttered disarray. If the situation is not changed, lifting capitals will be difficult.
According to sources at the Upazila Livestock Resources Office, against the upazila demand of 19,556 animals, 28,081 ones have been prepared in 1,928 cow farms, surplus is 8,525. These animals have been reared by feeding high-cost feed. So the production cost has gone up.  If fair price is not found, dairy farms will incur loss. The Eid-ul-Azha is due on July 10.
In the last year, wholesalers rounded mahalla to mahalla to collect animals. But it has been different this year.
At present animal arrival from different areas has started to land at haats and bazaars. But wholesalers are not coming from Dhaka and other areas, who mostly make vibrant the haats and bazaars. They take away big animals.
Active Agro-Farm Proprietor Md Abu Bakkar Siddique Badal Master at Bhutti Para (Haji Para) area in Dakkhin Jahanpur Village of Jahanpur Union said, 53 local species of oxen, buffaloes and bulls have been prepared in his farm in the last two years at about Tk 1crore.
Four labourers are working in his farm fort 24 hours. His monthly cost including labour cost, salary and others stand at Tk 3.5 lakh.
There are 45 oxen of 5-8 maund weight, three buffaloes of 15 maund weight, and four bulls of 8-maund weight.
If his animals are sold at right prices, his profits will stand at about Tk 15-20 lakh.
Upazila Livestock Resources Extension Officer Dr. Ripon Reza confirmed the surplus animals in the upazila. The animal farming cost has gone up due to increased prices of feed and medicines, he added.
The growers will have to get into disarray if they do not get proper prices, he maintained.


