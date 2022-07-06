Lightning strike kills three in 2 dists

Three people including a minor child have been killed by lightning strikes in separate incidents in two districts- Gaibandha and Sunamganj, on Monday and Tuesday.

GAIBANDHA: A minor boy has been killed by lightning strike in Palashbari Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Tamim, 10, son of Suja Mia, a resident of Rajnagar Village under Betkapa Union in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Tamim was catching fish in a canal next to his house in the afternoon. Suddenly, thunderbolt struck on him, leaving the minor boy dead on the spot.

Betkapa Union Parishad Chairman Mostafizur Rahman Mosta confirmed the incident.

SUNAMGANJ: Two fishermen have been killed by lightning strike in Dharmapasha Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The deceased were identified as Manik Mia, 32, son of Mohabbat Ali, a resident of Rajapur area, and Niya Shah, 28, son of Dikchan Mia, a resident of Janiarchar Village in the upazila.

Local sources said six fishermen were catching fish in the Janiyarchar Haor in the morning. At that time, thunderbolt struck on two fishermen, leaving the duo dead on the spot.











