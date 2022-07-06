Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 6 July, 2022, 6:03 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Two murdered in Faridpur, Rajshahi

Published : Wednesday, 6 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 118
Our Correspondents

Two people including an SSC examinee have been murdered in separate incidents in two districts- Faridpur and Rajshahi, in two days.
FARIDPUR: A trader was stabbed to death by miscreants in Baitul Aman area of the district town on Monday night.
The deceased was identified as Sabuj Molla, 29, son of Shahid Molla, a resident of Baitul Aman area in the town.
According to locals, a group of six to seven people equipped with arms attacked on Sabuj in Baitul Aman area at around 11:30pm when he was returning to his house, and stabbed him, leaving the trader critically injured.
Hearing his scream, locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Faridpur Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical College Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
Additional Superintendent of Police (Sadar Circle) Sumon Ranjan Sarker confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to arrest those involved in the killing.
RAJSHAHI: An SSC examinee was hacked to death by miscreants in Boalia Police Station (PS) area in the city on Sunday night.
The deceased was identified as Sunny, 17, son of Vice-president of Rajshahi Transport Workers' Association Rafiqul Islam alias Pakhi, a resident of Darikharbona area under Boalia PS in the city. He was an SSC examinee from a local school this year.
Quoting the deceased's family members, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Boalia Model PS Mazharul Islam said Sunny went to see a friend admitted in the Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) at night.
At one stage, a group of miscreants kidnapped him from the RMCH and took him to Hetem Khan Sabjipara area at around 9:30pm forcibly, and hacked him indiscriminately, leaving the boy seriously injured.
Later on, locals rescued the injured and rushed him to the RMCH, where the on-duty doctor declared Sunny dead.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the RMCH morgue for an autopsy.
The OC further said police suspect that Sunny might have been murdered over previous enmity.
The deceased's father Rafiqul Islam lodged a murder case with Boalia Model PS accusing eight people at the same night.  
However, the law enforcers are trying to identify and arrest those involved in the killing, the OC added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Farmers get seeds, fertilisers in upazilas
Four men electrocuted in four districts
11 shops burnt at Nalitabari
Farm owners worried about selling sacrificial animals at Dhamoirhat
Lightning strike kills three in 2 dists
Blacksmiths in Narayanganj passing busy time on the occasion
Two murdered in Faridpur, Rajshahi
Woman killed in road mishap at Gafargaon


Latest News
Govt launches migration compact taskforce
AL has no headache over BNP's movement: Quader
Savar teacher murder: accused Jitu's father gives confessional statement
Girl's father slapped for protesting sexual harassment
Hasan urges media to play responsible role
BB re-fixes MFS transaction limit
Water levels in 42 rivers rise, 65 fall
China lambasts NASA claim it may take over the moon
Two electrocuted in Satkhira
AL can’t earn people’s trust even with 1000 Padma bridges: Fakhrul
Most Read News
Experts fear surge in C-19 cases by mid-July
Exclusive interview of Maldives High Commissioner to Bangladesh
Bangabandhu Tunnel transmuting Chittagong into ‘One City Two Town’
US Independence Day parade shooting kills 6
Saudi welcomes 1million for biggest hajj pilgrimage
Australia floods worsen, thousands more ordered to evacuate
Circular ring road: Key solution to traffic congestion of Dhaka city
10.39pc pass DU ‘Ka’ unit entry exam
Bangladesh-born Indian filmmaker Tarun Majumdar dies
Ukraine estimates cost of reconstruction at $750 bn
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft