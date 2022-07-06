Two murdered in Faridpur, Rajshahi

Two people including an SSC examinee have been murdered in separate incidents in two districts- Faridpur and Rajshahi, in two days.

FARIDPUR: A trader was stabbed to death by miscreants in Baitul Aman area of the district town on Monday night.

The deceased was identified as Sabuj Molla, 29, son of Shahid Molla, a resident of Baitul Aman area in the town.

According to locals, a group of six to seven people equipped with arms attacked on Sabuj in Baitul Aman area at around 11:30pm when he was returning to his house, and stabbed him, leaving the trader critically injured.

Hearing his scream, locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Faridpur Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical College Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Sadar Circle) Sumon Ranjan Sarker confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to arrest those involved in the killing.

RAJSHAHI: An SSC examinee was hacked to death by miscreants in Boalia Police Station (PS) area in the city on Sunday night.

The deceased was identified as Sunny, 17, son of Vice-president of Rajshahi Transport Workers' Association Rafiqul Islam alias Pakhi, a resident of Darikharbona area under Boalia PS in the city. He was an SSC examinee from a local school this year.

Quoting the deceased's family members, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Boalia Model PS Mazharul Islam said Sunny went to see a friend admitted in the Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) at night.

At one stage, a group of miscreants kidnapped him from the RMCH and took him to Hetem Khan Sabjipara area at around 9:30pm forcibly, and hacked him indiscriminately, leaving the boy seriously injured.

Later on, locals rescued the injured and rushed him to the RMCH, where the on-duty doctor declared Sunny dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the RMCH morgue for an autopsy.

The OC further said police suspect that Sunny might have been murdered over previous enmity.

The deceased's father Rafiqul Islam lodged a murder case with Boalia Model PS accusing eight people at the same night.

However, the law enforcers are trying to identify and arrest those involved in the killing, the OC added.











