Woman killed in road mishap at Gafargaon

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH, July 5: A sexagenarian woman was killed in a road accident in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Monday evening.

The deceased was identified as Shukkuri Begum, 65, wife of Rashid Daftori, a resident of Golabari Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said a truck hit Shukkuri from behind in Golabari area at around 6 pm, leaving her critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured, but she succumbed to her injuries on the way to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Officer-in-Charge of Pagla Police Station Sumon Chandra Roy confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.











