Woman killed in road mishap at Gafargaon
GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH, July 5: A sexagenarian woman was killed in a road accident in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Monday evening.
The deceased was identified as Shukkuri Begum, 65, wife of Rashid Daftori, a resident of Golabari Village in the upazila.
Police and local sources said a truck hit Shukkuri from behind in Golabari area at around 6 pm, leaving her critically injured.
Locals rescued the injured, but she succumbed to her injuries on the way to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
Officer-in-Charge of Pagla Police Station Sumon Chandra Roy confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.