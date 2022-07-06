

Launch service in S, SW regions suffers setback after opening of Pabma Bridge

According to sources at the Bangladesh Inland Transport Owners Association, an organization of launch owners, at present they are just observing the situation as impact of the opening of the Padma Bridge connecting 21 districts with Dhaka at a time.

About 20 launch stations in 21 southern and southwestern districts having 3.5 crore people are witnessing dismal arrival of waterway passengers. Since opening of the Padma Bridge by June 25 the launch stations are facing a cut in income situation.

The ghat operators have fallen into uttered indecision in the wake of drastic fall of passengers, involving livelihood concerns with thousands of staffs and employees.

While talking with the correspondent of The Daily Observer, operating sources said, with opening of the bridge, the launch stations in Barishal, Patuakhali and Bhola and in other southern districts have been experiencing a scarcity of Dhaka-bound passengers.

Passenger boats or launches in these stations are waiting for passengers. Boat owners have already started to attract passengers by cutting down fare rates.

The distance of Barishal Divisional Sadar is 160 kilometres (km) via Padma Bridge while it is 165 km by waterway. Via Padma Bridge, Barishal-Dhaka air conditioned bus service has been introduced by BRTC at the fare of Tk 500. Private Green Line Bus is operating at the fare rate of Tk 750 to 1,000.

Deck class ticket price of launches has been cut by half to Tk 200 per passenger according to the government fixed rate, first class single seat ticket price to Tk 1,000 from 1,400, dual-bed fare to Tk 2,000 from 2,500. VIP room fare has been cut by Tk 1,000-1,500.

Some 25 passenger launches have route permits of Barishal-Dhaka-Barishal route. The number of launches flying to and from Dhaka and southern rergion is about 70. Before opening, 18 launhes were operationg regularly on Barishal-Dhka route. Now only 4-8 boats are running. The operating cost of each returning trip of a three-storey boat on the route is about Tk 3.5 lakh. The operating cost will not be lifted without 73 per cent passengers against each boat capacity.

But due to lack of passengers, half the boats are lying idle for the days since June 25.

Vice-President of the assocition and Proprietor of Sundarban Navigation Limited-Barishal Saidur Rahman Rintu said, "We're observing the situation. Common people shall have the normal curiosity to see this super-structured bridge. Travelling waterway takes a longer time, but passengers can reach destination by sleeping and in comfort. After finishing their works in Dhaka in the day, they can return to Barishal at night."

In the future, he added, passengers will resume waterway travel, it is expected, he added.

Proprietors of water boats will operate special services on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha from July 7 to July 14. Later on, boat owners will sit to fix next work plan, it was learnt.











BARISHAL, July 5: The private launch operating service to Dhaka from Barishal and other 20 districts in the southern (S) and southwestern (SW) regions of the country is witnessing dismal businesses due to passenger scarcity.According to sources at the Bangladesh Inland Transport Owners Association, an organization of launch owners, at present they are just observing the situation as impact of the opening of the Padma Bridge connecting 21 districts with Dhaka at a time.About 20 launch stations in 21 southern and southwestern districts having 3.5 crore people are witnessing dismal arrival of waterway passengers. Since opening of the Padma Bridge by June 25 the launch stations are facing a cut in income situation.The ghat operators have fallen into uttered indecision in the wake of drastic fall of passengers, involving livelihood concerns with thousands of staffs and employees.While talking with the correspondent of The Daily Observer, operating sources said, with opening of the bridge, the launch stations in Barishal, Patuakhali and Bhola and in other southern districts have been experiencing a scarcity of Dhaka-bound passengers.Passenger boats or launches in these stations are waiting for passengers. Boat owners have already started to attract passengers by cutting down fare rates.The distance of Barishal Divisional Sadar is 160 kilometres (km) via Padma Bridge while it is 165 km by waterway. Via Padma Bridge, Barishal-Dhaka air conditioned bus service has been introduced by BRTC at the fare of Tk 500. Private Green Line Bus is operating at the fare rate of Tk 750 to 1,000.Deck class ticket price of launches has been cut by half to Tk 200 per passenger according to the government fixed rate, first class single seat ticket price to Tk 1,000 from 1,400, dual-bed fare to Tk 2,000 from 2,500. VIP room fare has been cut by Tk 1,000-1,500.Some 25 passenger launches have route permits of Barishal-Dhaka-Barishal route. The number of launches flying to and from Dhaka and southern rergion is about 70. Before opening, 18 launhes were operationg regularly on Barishal-Dhka route. Now only 4-8 boats are running. The operating cost of each returning trip of a three-storey boat on the route is about Tk 3.5 lakh. The operating cost will not be lifted without 73 per cent passengers against each boat capacity.But due to lack of passengers, half the boats are lying idle for the days since June 25.Vice-President of the assocition and Proprietor of Sundarban Navigation Limited-Barishal Saidur Rahman Rintu said, "We're observing the situation. Common people shall have the normal curiosity to see this super-structured bridge. Travelling waterway takes a longer time, but passengers can reach destination by sleeping and in comfort. After finishing their works in Dhaka in the day, they can return to Barishal at night."In the future, he added, passengers will resume waterway travel, it is expected, he added.Proprietors of water boats will operate special services on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha from July 7 to July 14. Later on, boat owners will sit to fix next work plan, it was learnt.