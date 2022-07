Police arrest suspect after gunman kills six at US July 4 parade

UK to stay out of EU and its institutions under Labour: Leader

Finland, Sweden sign to join NATO but need ratification

You Might Also Like

You Might Also Like

Vehicles drive through flooded street during rain showers in Mumbai on July 5. photo : AFP

Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury

Developed & Maintenance by i2soft

Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.E-mail: [email protected]