UK to stay out of EU and its institutions under Labour: Leader

LONDON, July 5: Britain will not rejoin the EU or its single market and customs union under Labour, its leader Keir Starmer said Monday, despite polls showing a majority of Britons think Brexit has gone badly.

In a speech unveiling the main opposition party's five-point plan to "make Brexit work", Starmer said revisiting rows over the UK's departure would "be a recipe for more division" and "distract" from the country's challenges.

"Under Labour, Britain will not go back into the EU. We will not be joining the single market. We will not be joining a customs union," he told an audience at the Centre for European Reform think-tank.

"You cannot move forward or grow the country or deliver change or win back the trust of those who have lost faith in politics if you're constantly focused on the arguments of the past," he said in the address.

His comments come as the latest survey conducted on Brexit indicated widespread discontent at Britain's performance outside the European Union and the government's handling of it.

Recent polling by YouGov suggested 54 percent of people believe the UK's exit at the end of 2020 from the bloc's trading terms and rules after an 11-month transition period has gone badly. -AFP









