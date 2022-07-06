Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 6 July, 2022, 6:02 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Russia claims Ukraine arms spreading to Middle East, black market

Published : Wednesday, 6 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 125

MOSCOW, July 5: Russia on Tuesday claimed that some of the weapons the West is sending to Ukraine are spreading across the Middle East and ending up on the black market.
Speaking in televised remarks, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said that Ukraine had received more than 28,000 tonnes of military cargo so far, and some of the Western weapons were appearing in the Middle East.
He did not provide any details to back up his claim.
"In the hope of prolonging the conflict in Ukraine, the collective West is continuing large-scale arms supplies to the Kyiv regime," Shoigu said.
"According to information at our disposal, some of the foreign weapons supplied by the West to Ukraine are spreading across the Middle Eastern region and are also ending up on the black market."
President Vladimir Putin on Monday ordered Russian troops to press their offensive deeper into the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine after Moscow's forces seized the strategic city of Lysychansk.
Shoigu told Putin on Monday that Moscow's forces were now in full control of the Lugansk region.
On Tuesday, Shoigu said that Russia would continue what the Kremlin has termed a "special military operation" until the end.
"The special military operation will continue until the tasks set by the supreme commander-in-chief have been completed," the defence minister said.      -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Vehicles drive through flooded street
Finland, Sweden sign to join NATO but need ratification
UK to stay out of EU and its institutions under Labour: Leader
Priyanka questions BJP’s ‘silence’ over attacks on Dalits, tribals
Russia claims Ukraine arms spreading to Middle East, black market
Sri Lanka admits bankruptcy, warns of crisis through 2023
This aerial picture shows a Russian-flagged cargo ship "Zhibek Zholy"
Police arrest suspect after gunman kills six at US July 4 parade


Latest News
Govt launches migration compact taskforce
AL has no headache over BNP's movement: Quader
Savar teacher murder: accused Jitu's father gives confessional statement
Girl's father slapped for protesting sexual harassment
Hasan urges media to play responsible role
BB re-fixes MFS transaction limit
Water levels in 42 rivers rise, 65 fall
China lambasts NASA claim it may take over the moon
Two electrocuted in Satkhira
AL can’t earn people’s trust even with 1000 Padma bridges: Fakhrul
Most Read News
Experts fear surge in C-19 cases by mid-July
Exclusive interview of Maldives High Commissioner to Bangladesh
Bangabandhu Tunnel transmuting Chittagong into ‘One City Two Town’
US Independence Day parade shooting kills 6
Saudi welcomes 1million for biggest hajj pilgrimage
Australia floods worsen, thousands more ordered to evacuate
Circular ring road: Key solution to traffic congestion of Dhaka city
10.39pc pass DU ‘Ka’ unit entry exam
Bangladesh-born Indian filmmaker Tarun Majumdar dies
Ukraine estimates cost of reconstruction at $750 bn
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft