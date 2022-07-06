

This aerial picture shows a Russian-flagged cargo ship "Zhibek Zholy" anchored on July 5 at black sea coast of Karasu district in Sakarya. The ship, at the centre of a diplomatic battle between Kyiv and Moscow, remained anchored off Turkey's Black Sea coast four days after its arrival. Ukraine on July 1 asked Turkey to detain a Russian-flagged cargo ship that Kyiv alleged had set off from a Kremlin-occupied port. photo : AFP