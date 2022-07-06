Video
Wednesday, 6 July, 2022
Sports

Kyrgios faces assault charge: Australian paper

Published : Wednesday, 6 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 129

SYDNEY, JULY 5: Australian tennis ace Nick Kyrgios will face court after being charged with assault, his barrister told the Canberra Times newspaper Tuesday.
The news broke as the 27-year-old, one of the most polarising yet exciting figures in tennis, prepared to enter the quarter-finals at Wimbledon on Wednesday.
Police in the Australian Capital Territory, where Canberra is located, released only a brief statement on Tuesday evening without identifying the player.
"ACT Policing can confirm a 27-year-old Watson man is scheduled to face the ACT Magistrates court on the 2nd of August in relation to one charge of common assault following an incident in December 2021," the statement said.
Barrister Jason Moffett told the Canberra Times that his client was aware of the charge.
"It's in the context of a domestic relationship," he was quoted as saying.    -AFP


