Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 6 July, 2022, 6:01 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Police probe racism claims after fan abuse at England-India Test

Published : Wednesday, 6 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 118

BIRMINGHAM, JULY 5: Police have launched an investigation after India fans claimed they were racially abused during England's fifth Test victory in Birmingham.
The Bharat Army, the official India supporters' club, said "many" of its members at the Edgbaston ground had been targeted by "a very small minority" in Monday's fourth day of play.
A post on the group's Twitter account read: "Sad to say many of our members experienced racist abuse from a very small minority of individuals. We will work with @Edgbaston to share all your feedback.
"Thank you to those England fans who stood by us."
West Midlands Police on Tuesday said they were liaising with officials at Edgbaston to understand what happened.
Inquiries are being made to identify an alleged offender whose image was circulated on social media.
The England and Wales Cricket Board said: "We are very concerned to hear reports of racist abuse at today's Test match. We are in contact with colleagues at Edgbaston, who will investigate. There is no place for racism in cricket."
Stuart Cain, chief executive at Edgbaston, added: "I'm gutted by these reports as we're working hard to make Edgbaston a safe, welcoming environment for all.
"Having seen the initial tweets, I've spoken personally to the gentleman who raised them and we're now speaking to the stewards in this area to establish what happened.
"Nobody should be subject to any form of abuse at Edgbaston. So, once we've got all the facts, we will make sure this issue is addressed swiftly."
Former Yorkshire spinner Azeem Rafiq retweeted a thread detailing some of the alleged incidents along with the comment: "Disappointing to read."
His evidence to a parliamentary select committee last year sparked an investigation into his claims of institutional racism at Yorkshire which resulted in ECB charges and major reforms.
England won the fifth Test on Tuesday's final day after centuries from Yorkshire pair Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Novak Djokovic eyes 11th Wimbledon semi-final
PSG appoint 'proud' Galtier as Pochettino departs
England under pressure to make home advantage count at Euro 2022
Nadal ignores body language at Wimbledon as Halep eyes semis
Ronaldo's power play puts pressure on Ten Hag
Kyrgios faces assault charge: Australian paper
World half marathon cancelled due to Covid fall-out
Sri Lanka call on uncapped duo, Mathews cleared to play


Latest News
Govt launches migration compact taskforce
AL has no headache over BNP's movement: Quader
Savar teacher murder: accused Jitu's father gives confessional statement
Girl's father slapped for protesting sexual harassment
Hasan urges media to play responsible role
BB re-fixes MFS transaction limit
Water levels in 42 rivers rise, 65 fall
China lambasts NASA claim it may take over the moon
Two electrocuted in Satkhira
AL can’t earn people’s trust even with 1000 Padma bridges: Fakhrul
Most Read News
Experts fear surge in C-19 cases by mid-July
Exclusive interview of Maldives High Commissioner to Bangladesh
Bangabandhu Tunnel transmuting Chittagong into ‘One City Two Town’
US Independence Day parade shooting kills 6
Saudi welcomes 1million for biggest hajj pilgrimage
Australia floods worsen, thousands more ordered to evacuate
Circular ring road: Key solution to traffic congestion of Dhaka city
10.39pc pass DU ‘Ka’ unit entry exam
Bangladesh-born Indian filmmaker Tarun Majumdar dies
Ukraine estimates cost of reconstruction at $750 bn
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft